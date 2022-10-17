Alyssa Wray, Sean McManus, Henry Platt & More to Star in HALLOWEEKEND KICKOFF at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Halloweekend Kickoff. Join them in Broadway's favorite haunted basement as we kick off Halloween weekend! Have you ever wanted to celebrate the spooky season with all of your Broadway besties? Well now's your chance! Don't miss it... or else.

Featuring: Alyssa Wray ("American Idol"), Sean McManus (Beetlejuice), Jake Levy (Anastasia National Tour), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (The Color Purple Tour), Carolina Rial (NBC's "The Voice"), Tommy Kaiser (Rent National Tour), Henry Platt ("Sing On"), Mary Mondlock (54 Sings Harry Styles), Megen Dwinell (Influencer/54 Sings The Glee Version), Max Heitmann (Influencer, Eli Hamilton (Hair at Weston Playhouse), Jessie Jo Pauley (54 Sings Dua Lipa), Kathynn Rodin (54 Sings Dua Lipa), Carrie Wagner and Maddie Conti (54 Sings The Glee Version).

Produced by Molly Heller and Vaibu Mohan, with music direction by James Stryska

Halloweekend Kickoff plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, October 28 at 9:30pm. There is a $35-$80 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

