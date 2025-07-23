Alyssa Click To Return To GreenRoom 42 GET WRECKED, TOO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Get Wrecked, Too" is back and messier than ever. Featuring six powerhouse vocalists, this cabaret dives headfirst into the chaos of love, loss, revenge, and reclaiming your narrative-with killer harmonies and just a little emotional damage. From biting breakup ballads to unhinged group numbers, it's a night of musical catharsis where no feelings are spared and no ex is safe. Come for the drama, stay for the high notes. Maybe text your therapist after...or ours.

About the Cast

ALYSSA CLICK infuses joy into everything she does, whether performing on stage or guiding the next generation as an educator. Based in New York City, she has collaborated on a variety of creative projects, with a particular passion for developing new works. As an educator she believes that sharing your passions are one of he best things you can do. The second best is sharing all of the gossip directly with her because she is innately nosey. alyssa-click.com

Victoria Bost has traveled the world with Disney Cruise Line, bringing to life iconic characters like Mary Poppins, Mother Gothel, and the Blue Fairy. She's toured nationally with South Pacific and An American in Paris, and popped into your living room on Saturday Night Live and Impractical Jokers. When she's not tormenting tenors, you'll find her performing in NYC. @VictoriAnnBost

​​AARON J. DIX's favorite color is Blue and is a firm believer that the true spirit of The Muppets died on February 17, 2004, when they were acquired by the Disney corporation. Aaron has never been on Broadway.

From Dayton, Ohio, RACHEL GLYNN spent from 2019 - 2023 playing Rapunzel in Tangled the Musical for Disney Cruise Line. Recent credits include both Hello, Dolly! and Follies in concert at Carnegie Hall. Her feelings on both men and marriage remain... conflicted.

Aaron Penzel is a NYC-based performer and is very excited to be back at The Green Room 42 in his thirteenth show here! An alum of Binghamton University, Aaron made his Off-Broadway debut in 2023 and was most recently seen in First Date at the historic Depot Theatre. He has also performed at other notable venues in the city such as Feinstein's 54 Below, Theatre Row, The Actors' Temple, and Don't Tell Mama, in addition to appearing in numerous readings and workshops of new musicals and plays. See more at: aaronpenzel.com

ADAM BOGGS MCDONALD is a musical theatre artist whose goal is to make room for young low voices in contemporary musical theatre. He received his BFA in Drama from NYU Tisch (2018), and will receive his MA in Musical Theatre from LAMDA (2026). He would like to thank his family, friends, voice teacher Jared Trudeau, and inspiration Shoshana Bean for guiding him towards his own individuality.