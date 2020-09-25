Allen And Gray's New Voices Concert Series Will Feature Jye Bryant

Allen and Gray's digital New Voices Concert series comes back to their Facebook page this Monday (September 28th) and will feature Jye Bryant, writer of the music and lyrics for The Oldest Profession - A New Musical.

"We're resolved to lift up the marginalized storyteller by bringing their work to a diverse and new audience", says the concert's co-creator Richard Allen. "we're committed to doing that through making these stories accessible to all audiences, beyond the guidelines of the stage."

Allen and Gray uphold that promise in amplifying Jye Bryant's story, The Oldest Profession, about six women who are residents of The Aberdeen Parlour. They are women with heart, sass, and strength and a story to tell. History is made up of stories woven through the fabric of time and The Oldest Profession pays homage to a time 100 years ago. A time that was about to be lost after The Great War knocked on America's door leaving Storyville closed down and repurposed for its sea port access. It is 1916, Storyville near the end of the Bourbon Street reign of legal brothels in New Orleans.

The Allen and Gray New Voices Concert is on Monday, September 28th, at 8pm(ET). The concert is hosted by Allen and Gray Musical Festival producer Sierra Provencal. The New Voices Concert can be viewed live at https://www.facebook.com/AllenGrayMusicals

Jye Bryant is a Sydney-based, Australian Musical Theatre Composer, Lyricist, Producer and Author with a passion for Theatre, Education and Social Justice. Using a combination of witty lyrics and hummable melodies, his work aims to inspire positive social change through a unique blend of entertainment and education. Jye Bryant's compositions are performed regularly on cabaret circuits, where he has gained popularity as the composer of choice for many high profile international artists. In 2018, Jye released his book, Writing & Staging A New Musical - A Handbook, aimed at supporting writers and producers to get their work out into the theatre world. Although Jye Bryant trained as a Secondary School Music Teacher, he has spent most of his adult life as a Youth Worker and Adult Educator using his diverse skill set to better the lives of children and young people.

Allen and Gray are award winning musical theater writers with a bent on social justice and reform. With a penchant for historical accuracy, they created FREEDOM RIDERS: The Civil Rights Musical about the 1961 freedom rides, BAYARD: A New Musical about Bayard Rustin's creation of the 1963 March on Washington, and WALT AND ROY about Walt and Roy Disney's startup of the Disney empire in the 1920's - 30's. Their newest musical LEGENDARY is an original story dealing with the silencing women face in the music industry.

