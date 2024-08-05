Aisha De Haas, Darius De Haas & More to Star in NOTHIN' BUT DUKE ELLINGTON at Dizzy's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Dizzy’s Club with Nothin’ But Duke Ellington on Sunday, August 18 at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Nothin’ But Duke Ellington is Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook’s high summer celebration of Jazz’s greatest icon. This Songbook Sundays swings Ellington’s greatest songs, like Sophisticated Lady and I’m Beginning to See the Light, to Prelude to a Kiss, I Got it Bad and That Ain’t Good, Come Sunday, and more.

Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set features jazz and Broadway greats, siblings Aisha de Haas and Darius de Haas, with JALC rising star Anaïs Reno.

Music Director Richard Cummings leads a band of all-stars including Damon DueWhite on drums (Branford Marsalis, Hugh Masakela), Kenny Davis on bass (Art Farmer, Geri Allen) and Ed Jackson on Alto Saxophone and flute (Count Basie Band, Illinois Jacquet)

With some breezy stories, it’s a sizzling August jam party.

Ms. Winer said: “Dizzy’s Songbook Sundays is a place where audience and performers can have a blast being in each other’s company—a welcoming, fun community that’s a safe respite from the wild world outside. We’re so grateful Songbook Sundays has taken off, and that every other month, we can celebrate great music and great performances together."

One of New York’s most popular music destinations, Songbook Sundays is in its third year, after premiering spring 2022 with Got Gershwin followed by salutes to Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hart, Lerner and Loewe, Fats Waller, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, Cy Coleman, Frank Loesser, Rodgers & Hammerstein and Johnny Mercer. It will continue with a celebration of Hoagy Carmichael (October 13th). All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music—welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC’s home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy’s Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Dizzy’s Club, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy’s Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.

Tickets for Songbook Sundays are $60/55, with student tickets available at $25. There is a $21 food/drink minimum.

To purchase, visit: Jazz.org/dizzys

