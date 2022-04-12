Ahrens & Flaherty, Joe Iconis & More Join Feinstein's/54 Below 10th Anniversary Celebration

Since opening its doors ten years ago, Feinstein's/54 Below has prided itself in being the premiere home for celebrating musical theatre's rich history. From reviving the jewels of the canon to concerts celebrating Broadway's theatres, Feinstein's/54 Below audiences have taken countless trips down a magical memory lane. Now, to celebrate their tenth year in operation, Feinstein's/54 Below will be celebrating these wonderful musical moments that appeared on their stage.

10 Years of Musical Theatre History will play Feinstein's/54 Below on Monday, May 2nd, 2022, at 7:00pm & 9:30pm in a concert directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider.

Scheduled to appear in the 7:00pm concerts are Christine Andreas, Jim Brochu, Charles Busch, Carole Demas, Ed Dixon, Jerry Dixon, Rita Gardner, Anita Gillette, Jim Walton, and Maury Yeston.

Scheduled to appear in the 9:30pm concerts are Lynn Ahrens, Len Cariou, Sara Jean Ford, Stephen Flaherty, Joe Iconis, Kecia Lewis, J. Elaine Marcos, Lee Roy Reams, Don Scardino, Christian Thompson, and Walter Willison.

The concert will be hosted by Robbie Rozelle (Songs From Inside My Locker).

Further casting will be announced at a later date.

10 Years of Musical Theatre History will be directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider. The concert will be music directed by Michael Lavine.

Schneider said, "One of my greatest joys of working at Feinstein's/54 Below is to see legend after legend share their talents and wisdom with us, each one recreating a magical musical moment from the rich tapestry of musical theatre history that might have been forgotten by time. We are so lucky these performers are coming back to us for one night only to recreate those moments."

Tickets, starting at $30, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 10 YEARS OF MUSICAL THEATRE HISTORY tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description on the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins