Adrianna Hicks, Kyle Freeman, and Alysha Deslorieux Join BROADWAY SINGS WHITNEY HOUSTON

The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series has announced additional performers for their next large-scale event, Broadway Sings Whitney Houston at Sony Hall. On the eve of her birthday, August 8, Broadway Sings will welcome a starry cast of Broadway talent including Adrianna Hicks (Six), Kyle Freeman (A Strange Loop) and Alysha Deslorieux (Hamilton), singing new arrangements of the hits of the late pop legend, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra.

The full lineup also includes Tony Nominee Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night), Aisha Jackson (Paradise Square), Alex Newell (Once on this Island, "Glee"), Angela Birchett (The Color Purple), Kayla Davion (Tina), Keri René Fuller (Six) and Raena White (Chicago).

The concert will give tribute to the iconic songs from Whitney Houston's award-winning albums, including "I Will Always Love You", "So Emotional", "I Have Nothing" and "I Wanna Dance With Somebody". The music will be orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Broadway Sings Whitney Houston is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Waitress, Wicked), in collaboration with Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Waitress). Created in 2012, Broadway Sings has given tribute to artists such as Beyoncé, The Beatles, Rihanna, Adele, as well as the upcoming Broadway Sings Beyonce: The Experience. More information can be found on their website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For tickets to the show, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188223®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sonyhall.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Sony Hall is located at 235 West 46th Street. Tickets are $40-$110, with a limited amount of tickets available for $30 at the door with a valid student ID. General admission seating and student tickets are first come, first served. All ages are welcome and all performers are subject to change.