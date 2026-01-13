AAPI: PLAYLIST Volume 1 to Debut at The Green Room 42 in January 2026

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 will present AAPI: Playlist Volume 1 on January 22, 2026 at 9:30 PM, co-produced by Sooyeon Yoon and Chaeyeon Kim, with Music Direction by Sharon Ahn. This concert marks the first installment of a multi-concert series celebrating the voices, stories, and artistry of AAPI performers and songwriters. Each edition of the series will feature a mix of pop, musical theatre, and original works, creating an ongoing platform for AAPI creativity, visibility, and community.

Bringing together an all-AAPI cast, this concert will showcase a wide range of musical styles and cultural identities. The evening will centered around joy, representation, and storytelling, inviting audiences to experience the breadth and depth of contemporary AAPI artists.

Featuring perfromances by Hyeju Ahn, Bryan Chan, Jazmin Fuertes, Cameron Haewon Hicks, Sean Kato, Chaeyeon Kim, Timothy H. Lee (Hadestown, Gatsby, KPOP), Julia Chen Myers (Dear Evan Hansen Major Motion Picture), Evelyn Na, Yoosep (Joseph) Im, Joo Won Shin (Netflix Squid Game), Alyssa Sunew (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Lia Grace Qin, Sooyeon Yoon, Haoyi Wen, and James Wong.

Tickets start at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. The show will also be available to livestream.