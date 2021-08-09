Adam Pascal, Amber Iman, Antonio Cipriano and More to Perform at Feinstein's/54 Below This Week

This week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

Liz Callaway: COMIN' AROUND AGAIN-AUGUST 9 AT 7:00 PM

The August 9th performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Broadway favorite Liz Callaway returns to Feinstein's/54 this summer with Comin' Around Again, a rousing celebration of the return of live music for live audiences. Liz will sing beloved songs by Stephen Sondheim, Maltby & Shire, Stephen Schwartz, Carly Simon, and much more.

Liz Callaway is a Tony Award® nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award® nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. In addition, Ms. Callaway has established a major career as a concert and recording artist.

Featuring Liz Callaway and special guest Christy Altomare.

$65 cover charge. $105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Adam Pascal -AUGUST 9 AT 9:45 PM

Tony Award® nominee Adam Pascal returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for an intimate acoustic performance, taking the audience through his Broadway career thus far. Beginning with Rent and Aida and up through Something Rotten! and Pretty Woman, Adam takes the audience on a musical journey through each show, chronicling his experiences on Broadway and in life.

"Just him, a guitar, his stories, and that voice. It is an entirely unique instrument. No one else sounds like him. His voice is as thrilling at 50 as it was when he played Roger Davis at 25." - BroadwayWorld

$70 cover charge. $110 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Amber Iman -AUGUST 10 & 12-14 AT 7:00 PM

Amber Iman returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a powerful concert that melds her onstage work in shows such as Shuffle Along and Soul Doctor, with her work off stage as a founding member of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Black Women on Broadway.

Using personal stories and songs, she takes the audience on a journey through love, rejection, race, artistry, and heartbreak in a performance that challenges, encourages, and uplifts, reminding us that we have the capacity to move forward from any setback.

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Antonio Cipriano : NOSTALGIA-AUGUST 10 AT 9:45 PM

Have a certain playlist you kept going back to for coping with this past year? Maybe some nostalgia to take you back to simpler times? Well, Grammy winner Antonio Cipriano, best known for originating the role of Phoenix in Broadway's Jagged Little Pill, is back at Feinstein's/54 Below to share with you just that! Bringing us back to the early 2000s where young Antonio's biggest worry was being line leader in 1st grade, he returns to the theater scene with a show that is intimate, cathartic and a much-needed taste of nostalgia.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Anastacia McCleskey : HELLO BEAUTIFUL SPIRITS-AUGUST 12 AT 9:45 PM

Healing knows no space or time. It becomes a process of life that when you dig deep enough, forces you to see parts of yourself that can be frightening and inspiring.

2020 was that forced process for Anastacia McCleskey. Through self-discovery, a year of trauma and pain, she found freedom & the calling to inspire others. Freedom in her Blackness, freedom in her femininity, freedom in her queerness, and the freedom to love God openly in her own way.

Join Anastacia (Dr. Phylicia Elder on NBC's "New Amsterdam," Opal on CBS's "The Good Fight," an Original DIVA from Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Nurse Norma in Waitress) and her friends Kayla Davion (Tina The Musical, King Kong) and Tyrone Davis (Waitress, Invisible Thread) as they share a Black womxn's process to heal!!

Featuring Anastacia McCleskey and special guests Kayla Davion and Tyrone Davis.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

IT'S BEEN A HOT MINUTE!-AUGUST 13 AT 9:45 PM

It's been a hot minute since Andy Mientus (NBC's 'Smash,' Spring Awakening, Les Miserables), Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge, NBC's 'This Is Us,' Carly Rae Jepsen's "Gimmie Love" Tour), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked, Rock of Ages), and Daniel Quadrino (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Newsies, Wicked) returned to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage, and all that is about to change this Friday the 13th! It's been an...unusual year and a half, and music director Benjamin Rauhala and four of his Broadway besties are ready to dust off some of their old favorite tunes (think high-belting), try some new pandemic-year favorites (think Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa), and have some real talk about what on earth the last year of their lives was like (think laughing hard about it all, because otherwise we'll cry), all while being reunited in Broadway's most most iconic supper club! It's been a hot minute, but this is going to be one iconic evening - don't miss it!

Featuring Andy Mientus, Ashley Loren, Carrie St. Louis, and Daniel Quadrino.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Zack Zadek : ON WE GO-AUGUST 14 AT 9:45 PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a rare concert by one of the most exciting new writers in musical theatre, Zack Zadek. Zack was the recipient of the Weston New Musical Award and is a two-time MacDowell Fellow, UCross Fellow, Dramatist Guild Foundation Fellow, Orchard Project Greenhouse Member, currently under commission by Ars Nova and Arena Stage, and signed to Warner/Chappell Music.

For one night only, Zack will celebrate the return of live music with a set of never-before- heard folk theatre songs, intimately performed with an entirely acoustic band.

Directed by Ellie Heyman and produced by Valerie Novakoff.

Featuring Zack Zadek and special guests Jane Bruce, Gizel Jiménez, Andrew Kober, Sean Allan Krill, Jared Loftin, Alexis Molnar, Heath Saunders, and Jessie Shelton.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lilli Cooper : ALL THE FEELS-AUGUST 15 AT 7:00 PM

Broadway leading lady and Tony Award® nominee Lilli Cooper makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut! Lilli will regale audiences with showtunes, standards, and singles, in her gorgeous signature style... singing the music that gave her LIFE as she brings a new life into the world!

Lilli Cooper was nominated for a Tony Award® for her performance as Julie Nichols in Tootsie. She originated the roles of Sandy Cheeks in SpongeBob SquarePants The Musical and Martha Bessel in Spring Awakening. She toured the country with Wicked, and played Elphaba in three countries. Other theater favorites: Mack and Mabel (City Center: Encores!), tick, tick... BOOM! (Keen Company), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater), Sundown Yellow Moon (WP Theater, Ars Nova). TV: "Dynasty," "The Good Fight," "The Code," "Elementary," "Instinct," "Bull." lillicooper.com

$65 cover charge. $105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Michael Mott & FRIENDS-AUGUST 15 AT 9:45 PM

Award-winning, critically acclaimed composer/lyricist, Michael Mott (In The Light: A Faustian tale, Mob Wife, A Mafia Comedy, and studio albums, The Only One, Where The Sky Ends and Abandoned Heart) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a showcase of his celebrated and versatile talent. Joined by some of the best vocalists from Broadway and television, Mott and friends will showcase his latest material as well as fan favorites from his studio albums and musicals. This is a night of lush melodies, anthemic pop, and heart stirring ballads from one of this generation's best theatrical songwriters.

Featuring Michael Mott and special guests Matt Manuel, Lindsay Rider, Jiovanni Daniel, and Lauren Devine.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW-AUGUST 9 AT 7:00 PM

Feinstein's/54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performance will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

Liz Callaway: Comin' Around Again: August 9 at 7:00 PM / Tickets $25

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here.

Capacity will currently be limited to only 100 guests for shows through August 31, 2021. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.