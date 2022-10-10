AVIVA To Return To Pangea This Month With New Solo Showcase VIVA VOCE

Following her successful solo summer debut, AVIVA will return to Pangea NYC in Manhattan on Saturday, October 22 to electrify you with her talent and voice in her new showcase "Viva Voce."

Scheduled to begin @ 9:30pm Aviva - with accompanist / music director Ben Boecker and a fabulous band - will embody powerful female artists who have been and still are her inspiration through an array of jazz, pop, and musical theater songs. Aviva, who has lived and performed on the West coast, thanks Stephen, Arnoldo and Coby Koehl for the opportunity to return to the Cabaret Room of the East Village venue.

Located at 178 Second Avenue (11th Street), Pangea Restaurant-Cabaret can be reached by taking the "N" or "R" train to 8th Street or the #6 to Astor Place in Manhattan. Admission is $20 in advance. $15 for students, $25 at the door and there is a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage). CASH ONLY AT THE DOOR. Sales are Final. Proof of Vaccination and a Photo ID are required to enter. The house opens at 9:00pm for food and beverage service. Seating is first come first serve.

Please arrive early and for more information, go to: www.pangeanyc.com or contact: info@pangeanyc.com / 212-995-0900. Follow Aviva on Instagram: @avivazafrin