Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ATLANTIS IN CONCERT Comes to the Green Room 42 in October

The performance is set for October 2, 2022.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  
ATLANTIS IN CONCERT Comes to the Green Room 42 in October

For the first time, ATLANTIS In Concert comes to New York City on Sunday, October 2nd, 7pm ET at The Green Room 42. The new original musical with an addictive, visceral score by Australian composer/lyricist Matthew Lee Robinson (Metro Street, TheaterWorksUSA's The Magic School Bus), will feature the performing talents of Broadway's Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Between the Lines), Sidney Dupont (Tony-nominated, Paradise Square), Julian R. Decker (Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard), Jenn Gambatese (Mrs. Doubtfire, Tarzan), Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ, Once on This Island), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Ellie Biron (The Secret Garden), Terrie Lynne (The Book of Mormon), Rico LeBron (The Tempest: Shakespeare in the Park), Samantha Gorjanc (My Favorite Year: 25th Anniversary Concert), and Owen Claire Smith (Guys & Dolls). In-person and digital livestream concert tickets are available (here).

The concert will be musically directed by Robinson and directed by Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages, Accidentally Brave, Romy & Michele: The Musical). Inspired by myth and civilization lost, the musical's book by Ken Cerniglia (dramaturg, Hadestown), Robinson, and Scott Morris unearths the power of youth to save humanity from itself. Experience this one-night-only, immersive reimagining of a classic tale and be swept away to the enigmatic island paradise in the days before it suddenly vanished, becoming legend for the ages.

ATLANTIS premiered in April 2019 at Richmond's Virginia Repertory Theatre in a developmental production that "pack[ed] a sensory punch" (Richmond Times-Dispatch) with a score that "soars with emotion" (Richmond Family Magazine). The musical was previously developed at Tuacahn Amphitheatre and the Canadian Music Theatre Project. ATLANTIS in Concert is presented in collaboration with Broadway Dreams Foundation and ShowTown Theatricals.

Tickets available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196712®id=13&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2Fatlantisinconcert?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Learn more about the musical at atlantisthemusical.com


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Tammie Brown To Return To Laurie Beechman Theatre This WeekRUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Tammie Brown To Return To Laurie Beechman Theatre This Week
September 13, 2022

Heaven-sent TAMMIE BROWN from RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race Allstars, America's Got Talent, Skin Wars, and many other television shows, returns to NYC with the New York premiere of her newest blockbuster show SUMMER ANGEL. SUMMER ANGEL will be performed Friday, September 16 & Saturday, September 17 at 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre.
Patti LuPone, Martha Plimpton, Lea DeLaria & More to Take Part in A IS FOR Benefit at 54 BelowPatti LuPone, Martha Plimpton, Lea DeLaria & More to Take Part in A IS FOR Benefit at 54 Below
September 13, 2022

A is For is commemorating their 10-year anniversary by returning for their annual benefit live and in person back at 54 Below. The event will take place at 54 Below on Sunday Oct 2nd; 6:30 pm, and feature Ann Harada, Patti LuPone, Lea DeLaria, Bonnie Milligan, Javier Muñoz and more to be announced.
Broadway At The Bourbon Room Presents Social Media Sensation Broadway Barbara, September 28Broadway At The Bourbon Room Presents Social Media Sensation Broadway Barbara, September 28
September 12, 2022

Following a string of raucous, sold-out performances in San Francisco, London, and New York City, BROADWAY BARBARA makes her Bourbon Room debut with her biggest, most extravagant production yet.
MOD HOLLYWOOD Debuts At Don't Tell Mama This NovemberMOD HOLLYWOOD Debuts At Don't Tell Mama This November
September 12, 2022

'Mod Hollywood! Tunes from a Town Without Pity' moves to Don't Tell Mama following its sold-out summer debut at The Provincetown CabaretFest.
Former Equity Presidnet Nick Wyman to Perform at Caveat in OctoberFormer Equity Presidnet Nick Wyman to Perform at Caveat in October
September 12, 2022

On October 5th at Caveat, actor and former Equity President Nick Wyman (Boardwalk Empire, Planes Trains and Automobiles) ) sits down to an interview about the more obscure aspects of his career with comic Rory Scholl (AMAZON Storytellers, Off Broadway's HELP, ).