ATLANTIS IN CONCERT Comes to the Green Room 42 in October

For the first time, ATLANTIS In Concert comes to New York City on Sunday, October 2nd, 7pm ET at The Green Room 42. The new original musical with an addictive, visceral score by Australian composer/lyricist Matthew Lee Robinson (Metro Street, TheaterWorksUSA's The Magic School Bus), will feature the performing talents of Broadway's Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Between the Lines), Sidney Dupont (Tony-nominated, Paradise Square), Julian R. Decker (Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard), Jenn Gambatese (Mrs. Doubtfire, Tarzan), Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ, Once on This Island), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Ellie Biron (The Secret Garden), Terrie Lynne (The Book of Mormon), Rico LeBron (The Tempest: Shakespeare in the Park), Samantha Gorjanc (My Favorite Year: 25th Anniversary Concert), and Owen Claire Smith (Guys & Dolls). In-person and digital livestream concert tickets are available (here).

The concert will be musically directed by Robinson and directed by Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages, Accidentally Brave, Romy & Michele: The Musical). Inspired by myth and civilization lost, the musical's book by Ken Cerniglia (dramaturg, Hadestown), Robinson, and Scott Morris unearths the power of youth to save humanity from itself. Experience this one-night-only, immersive reimagining of a classic tale and be swept away to the enigmatic island paradise in the days before it suddenly vanished, becoming legend for the ages.

ATLANTIS premiered in April 2019 at Richmond's Virginia Repertory Theatre in a developmental production that "pack[ed] a sensory punch" (Richmond Times-Dispatch) with a score that "soars with emotion" (Richmond Family Magazine). The musical was previously developed at Tuacahn Amphitheatre and the Canadian Music Theatre Project. ATLANTIS in Concert is presented in collaboration with Broadway Dreams Foundation and ShowTown Theatricals.

Tickets available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196712®id=13&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2Fatlantisinconcert?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Learn more about the musical at atlantisthemusical.com