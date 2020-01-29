AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room 42 February 3

At This Performance... returns to The Green Room 42 featuring standbys, understudies and alternates from Moulin Rouge; Sing Street; Hamilton; The Book Of Mormon; Aladdin ; Tootsie and The Lion King on Monday, February 3rd at 7pm.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with its next edition of AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to be held on Monday, February 3rd at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.

osted by series Producing Artistic Director and Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.

Performers scheduled for the 146th edition of the series are Karli Dinardo (Moulin Rouge), Ilan Eskenazi (String Street), Jimmie 'JJ' Jeter (Hamilton), Pearl Khwezi (The Lion King), Heather Makalani (Aladdin) Katarina Papacostas (Tootsie)) and Chandler Reed (The Book of Mormon) . Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz.

At This Performance... debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1069 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 5077 roles in 564 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions.

Tickets are $20-$40 each (No Food and Beverage minimum) and are available at www.thegreenroom42.com, by calling 646-449-7792 or at the Box Office on the evening of performance.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You