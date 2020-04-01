ASK A POLITICAL SCIENTIST Launches Live Streaming Shows

Ask A Political Scientist is a free, weekly live-streaming show that mixes politics and comedy, and might even answer some of your questions about the election, the pandemic, and more.

Comedian and Political Science Professor Andrea Jones-Rooy, host of the popular NYC live political analysis and comedy show Political Circus has brought her comedy and commentary online for the foreseeable future with Ask A Political Scientist. Jones-Rooy will be joined by weekly guests to discuss the politics affecting the pandemic response, the election, and to answer questions submitted by viewers. Ask A Political Scientist strives to provide information and entertainment, two things we all need a steady supply of right now.

Ask A Political Scientist live-streams for free on Thursdays at 7PM Eastern Time on NYC venue Caveat's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3b57CBtNx-cXPRdldkst7g where they will remain hosted afterward. A donation link can be found at the link above.

All proceeds go to Caveat which is currently closed to live shows due to the virus.

This week Andrew Jones-Rooy will be joined by Davin Phoenix, Ph.D, associate professor of political science at UC Irvine. His research is at the intersection of Black politics, public opinion, urban politics, and political communication & psychology. He is the author of The Anger Gap: How Race Shapes Emotions in Politics. Davin has received numerous teaching awards and is the Co-Director of the First Generation Quarter Challenge at UC Irvine, a peer-mentoring program for first generation university students.



Andrea Jones-Rooy holds a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Michigan, a bunch of low self-esteem from years of doing standup comedy, and a series of physical injuries from decades of being a dancer and circus performer. She wields all these confusingly unrelated things at once in her monthly show at Caveat: Political Circus. When she's not doing that, she's the Director of Undergraduate Studies at NYU and the professor of their flagship course, Data Science for Everyone. She also consults and speaks with organizations about social & data science and previously contributed to FiveThirtyEight as a quantitative researcher. This video sums the whole thing up pretty well.





