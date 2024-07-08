ASHLEY CHIU: 10 YEARS IN NYC, THANK YOU & GOODNIGHT Comes to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present Ashley Chiu in “Ashley Chiu: 10 Years in NYC, Thank You & Goodnight” on Saturday July 13th at 9:30pm. A culmination of her decade long journey in the concrete jungle, that took her to Broadway by way of law firms, lululemon, and ludicrous dates, Ashley Chiu and her very special guests celebrate and reminisce on her trek through the grit and grime of the Big Apple, and reveal the door to her next chapter. Featuring music from Broadway hits such as Wicked and Annie as well as contemporary pop hits from the likes of Britney Spears and Meghan Trainor, Ashley and guests are sure to entertain and delight.

This concert features Ashley’s teacher and mentor Barbara Tirrell who most recently appeared on the Broadway and National Tour companies of FUNNY GIRL. She can be seen as Edith Mauer in the first season of the hit HBO series BOARDWALK EMPIRE. Broadway/National Tour performances include WICKED (Madame Morrible), FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (Yente), ANNIE (Sophie/Mrs. Pugh/Frances Perkins). Off-Broadway she appeared in A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE (Mitzi Newhouse Theatre), NIGHT OF THE HUNTER (Vineyard Theatre Workshop), NO WAY TO TREAT A LADY (Atlantic Theatre Workshop), THE GRASS HARP, I REMEMBER MAMA (York Theatre-Mufti). Regionally she has worked at The Kennedy Center, The Guthrie Theatre, The Walnut Street Theatre, The Goodspeed Opera House, Pioneer Theatre Company, Casa Manana, The Coconut Grove Playhouse and The Riverside Theatre. Television audiences have seen her on Law & Order and Law & Order, SVU. Barbara Tirrell has been a private acting coach for over 10 years. She has been a Teaching Artist with The Lincoln Center Institute for 25 years and a TA with the American Ballet Theatre for the last 4 years.

Additionally we are joined by Leighann Bibb Colin, originally from Memphis, TN, her credits include the National tour of A Chorus Line directed by tony-award winner Baayork Lee as well as Theatre Memphis (CATS, West Side Story), The Palace Theatre (Best Little Whorehouse in Texas), Ocean City Theatre Company (Singin’ In the Rain, Music Man), Roxy Regional Theatre (Spamalot), and the Harrell Theatre (Joseph…Dreamcoat). A graduate of Wagner College and the University of Memphis, Leighann is also a certified speech language pathologist with certifications from the University of Utah’s Summer Vocology Institute.

And finally, Ashley is joined by her Broadway cast-mate Gabrielle Beckford, a Queens, NYC-native who has been performing for over seven years. She recently made her Broadway principal debut in Once Upon a One More Time as Princess Rapunzel, after she became the first Black woman to play the role of Angie Dickinson on the First National Tour of the Broadway musical The Prom. Beckford has graced the stages of various regional theaters such as the McCarter Theatre Center, Long Wharf Theatre, American Repertory Theater, and the Fulton Theatre, to name a few. Her portrayal of Yolanda in the 15th anniversary production of Crowns, directed by Regina Taylor, earned her the 2018 BroadwayWorld Regional Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Music Directed by Jinhyong Kim, Kim has co-written book, music, and lyrics with Marcus Perkins Bejarano for TWO NIGHTS & THREE DAYS (O’Neill NMTC, 2020), REFRESH(Without Walls Festival, 2019). Kim is working on his new musical WAIT…ING (O'Neill NMTC, semi-finalist, 2022). He has written music for the musicals THE EGYPTIAN BABOON (NYU Developmental Reading, 2018); WHERE IS JESUS’ DICK? (Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture) and SHEMAN (Seoul Youth Art Institute), each of which premiered in Seoul, South Korea in 2017; and written music for the play WONDERHUMAN, which also premiered in Seoul in 2017. Kim has also written music and lyrics for the short film THE AUDITION (“Best Musical” at the New York International Film Awards, 2020). Kim’s work has been performed in such venues as Feinstein’s/54 Below, Joe’s Pub at The Public Theater, Two River Theater, and Lincoln Center, among others. Kim is a graduate of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.





Ashley Chiu in “Ashley Chiu: 10 Years in NYC, Thank You & Goodnight” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday July 13th at 9:30. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees.) Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees). This show is also available to be livestreamed with tickets at $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Ashley Chiu

Ashley is a New York City based actress, singer, and dancer who believes in the power of storytelling to make the world a better place. She recently made her Broadway debut in Once Upon A One More Time, a new musical empowered by the hits of Britney Spears. Ashley was also recently seen in She Said, the film based on the Pulitzer Prize winning investigation of the New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein, directed by Emmy award winner Maria Schrader. Previous credits include 2017’s acclaimed production of KPOP off-broadway at Ars Nova, and the National Tour of A Chorus Line. TV credits include Law & Order Organized Crime, FBI: Most Wanted (CBS), Madam Secretary (CBS), and Jimmy Kimmel (ABC). Ashley holds a BFA in Drama from NYU Tisch with a Minor in Law & Society. @ashleychiuchiu www.ashleychiu.com

Comments