ANIMANIACS IN CONCERT! Starring Voice Legend Rob Paulsen Heads To Joe's Pub

Legendary voice actor Rob Paulsen, who has delighted generations of animation fanatics with his signature roles in "Pinky and the Brain," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," and other film and television projects, will be joined by "Animaniacs" composer Randy Rogel in "Animaniacs in Concert!" at Joe's Pub in New York City on Wednesday, October 9th.

"Animaniacs in Concert!" features live music and voice work from Paulsen and music from Rogel while beloved "Animaniacs" cartoons are screened. The show has hopscotched around the country with shows in St. Charles, IL; Arlington, TX; Tucson, AZ; Long Island, NY; Grayslake, IL; Santa Clarita, CA, Downey, CA, San Francisco, CA, Danbury, CT, New York City, Houston, TX, Portland, OR and Seattle, WA.

For Paulsen, the return to work is a triumph. Diagnosed with throat cancer almost two years ago, Paulsen only told a few friends and professional colleagues, facing the possibility that his three-decades long career might be over forever. But for a man of a hundred voices who suffered literally and figuratively in silence, he's on the mend, cancer free, and back to work.

Meanwhile, in addition to "Animaniacs in Concert!" Paulsen continues to host his Nerdist podcast "Talkin' Toons," interviewing animation's most illustrious and impressive artists.

Grateful for his new lease on life, Paulsen continues to make countless charity appearances and is beginning work on a memoir about his challenges recovering from a career-threatening diagnosis. With a voice that spans generations of cartoon fans, Paulsen is still ready to bring joy and laughter into people's lives, his passion for his work now even stronger than ever. His memoir, "Voice Lessons," from Start Publishing will be released on October 8th, 2019.

Joe's Pub is located at 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10003. The show will begin at 7:00 PM; doors open at 6:00 PM. Ticket price is $35. There is a two drink or $12 food minimum per person during every show. To purchase tickets please visit: https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2019/a/animaniacs-live/

For more information on the show please visit: http://animaniacslive.com





