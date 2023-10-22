AMANDA RECKONWITH Closes Her 15-Month Residency at Pangea This November and December

The remaining performances at Pangea will be on November 18 & Dec 16, 2023.

By: Oct. 22, 2023

AMANDA RECKONWITH Closes Her 15-Month Residency at Pangea This November and December

ONLY TWO SHOWS LEFT before Internationally notorious opera diva and Broadway legend in her own mind, “Amanda Reckonwith” ends her 15-month artistic residency at PANGEA before heading south to dazzle the crowds at ACT2PV in sunny Puerto Vallarta (Jan 1 – March 28)

Since coming out of “retirement” after the pandemic, AMANDA RECKONWITH has reclaimed her title as the world's most beloved “spento” soprano. And, with performances In Puerto Vallarta, NYC, London, and Nashville, 2024 is shaping up to be Amanda's best year yet!

JOIN Amanda Reckonwith for her final performances in NYC at PANGEA, 178 2nd Avenue, on Nov 18 & Dec 16, 2023, before she heads down to sunny Puerto Vallarta for the winter. 

AMANDA RECKONWITH first came to prominence in the title role of the highly controversial (and completely naked) staging of Lucia di Lammermoor, at the Baths of Caracalla, where she made quite a splash. Famed pianist Liberace was at the baths that night, as he often was, and immediately took her under his wing (and towel).

Her rise in opera continued as she performed throughout the United States, South America, Great Britain, Spain, The Netherlands, West Berlin, and the Eastern-Bloc (when those things existed); And, with such legendary artists as soprano Vera Galupe-Borszkh, and tenor Juan Pondalinguini. However, fame was cut short when Amanda met and married her first husband, millionaire Paulo Ferdinand Castrato, who, soon after their honeymoon, was arrested as one of Columbia's most notorious drug lords. After his untimely (and purely accidental) death, Amanda withdrew from performing in an effort to “let the dust settle.”

Returning to the stage, after the Castrato years, Amanda excelled in roles like Aida, Madama Butterfly, and Lakme with her own unique vocal style and dramatic flair. She appeared several times at both Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, most notably under the baton of P.D.Q Bach. However, several subsequent marriages (and children) proved too much for Amanda, who once again withdrew from public life in 2002, making her one of “Time-less” magazine's “Most Intriguing people” of the century.

Now, (legally allowed to return to stage) after a 20-year “retirement” (and rumored incarceration) Amanda is considered the world's most beloved “Spento” Soprano, (otherwise known as a “belter.”) Touring the world with her partner in music, Maestro Mark Hartman, she continues to regale audiences and transcend taste with her eunuch interpretations of Broadway, Great American Songbook, Popular favorites and opera.

David Sabella (Amanda Reckonwith) is best known on Broadway as the original “Mary Sunshine,” in “CHICAGO, the musical” (1996 revival), and as a leading countertenor in classical music, cited as one of the “originators of the new American countertenor sound.”

Sabella toured Europe and the US as one of the reigning “divas” in La Gran Scena Opera Company (1987-93) singing arias, scenes and duets from Die Walkure, Aida, Madama Butterfly, Lakme, and many more. Sabella also made history winning the Luciano Pavarotti International Voice Competition when Maestro Pavarotti publicly declared “Excellent! Not good, excellent!”

In 1996 he co-starred in the revival of CHICAGO with Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking, and Joel Grey, and remained in that show for the better part of ten years. On hiatus from CHICAGO, Sabella continued to sing leading roles in opera houses and concert halls around the country, including Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. His voice can be heard on the Koch International live recording of Julius Ceasar, when he sang the title role, for Virginia Opera.

As a voice-over artist he has worked for both Disney (“Teacher's Pet” with Nathan Lane), and Fox Animation (“Peter Pan and the Pirates” with Tim Curry – Ep 62 on YouTube -> https://youtu.be/ZEo0K98ANjM?si=slGCPch_yBx7iQlc

Recently, he has starred Off-Broadway in Jules: The Julian Eltinge Story, and The Phillie Trilogy, for which he won an award as “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play.” He is also the 2022 MAC Award winner for “Major Male Artist,” and a 2023 MAC Nominee for “Major Artist,” for his characterization of Amanda Reckonwith.

Mark Hartman (Music Director) is a New York-based pianist, coach, conductor, arranger and composer working in theater, cabaret, and concerts around the world. Mark was the Associate Conductor of Sondheim On Sondheim and Avenue Q on Broadway. Off-Broadway, he was the Music Director for The Streets Of New York (2022 Drama Desk Award Nominee, Best Orchestrations), Pageant, Silence! The Musical, Ernest In Love,  After The Ball, Finian's Rainbow, and The Irish...and How They Got That Way (also Nat'l Tour), Avenue Q (Vineyard) and The Fantasticks (Sullivan St. and Orbach Theater productions). Regional credits include Asolo Rep, Broadway In Chicago, Goodspeed, Guthrie Theater, Old Globe, PlayMakers Rep, In cabaret, Mark has enjoyed a long-time partnership with 13-time MAC Award winner Natalie Douglas. He is one of the music directors for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's Cabaret Conference. Mark is the winner of 3 MAC Awards and the Backstage Bistro Award for Music Direction.



“AMANDA RECKONWITH RETURNS” @ PANGEA (ENCORE ENGAGEMENT!)

178 2nd Avenue (between 11th & 12th Street) 
$30 Music Cover  online TIX at the link below (or Cash at the door) / $20 food/beverage min@person (credit cards accepted)

Nov 18 & Dec 16, 2023 @ 7pm (Dinner seating 6pm)




