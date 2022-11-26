ALOHA OY! to Return to Don't Tell Mama in December
The return performance will take place on December 22nd.
By popular demand after a sold-out NYC cabaret debut in May, Proud Image Theatre Company will present the one-night-only return engagement of Jeffrey Vause in ALOHA OY! THE CABARET on Thursday December 22nd, 2022 at 7:00 PM at Don't Tell Mama / 343 West 46th Street. There is a $20 cover / $20 2-drink minimum, cash only.
Aloha Oy! features Musical Direction by John Bowen and is conceived & created with Phil Hall.
Written and performed by JEFFREY VAUSE (www.jeffreyvause.com), this cabaret act explores through songs and stories Jeffrey's journey from an innocent young performer who grew up in Honolulu, Hawaii to his eventual move to New York City - because growing up in paradise wasn't enough!
Featuring music by Bacharach/David, Irving Berlin, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Maltby/Shire, Edward Kleban, Kander/Ebb, Marvin Hamlisch plus others, this delightful show will take you from the most beautiful island in the world to the most exciting one!
In Honolulu, Jeffrey performed in numerous productions before his move to the Big Apple. He triumphed as Arnold in the 15th Anniversary Off-Off Broadway revival of Harvey Fierstein's Tony-winning play TORCH SONG TRILOGY at the Grove St. Playhouse in Greenwich Village. H/X Magazine in its review wrote: "Jeffrey Vause, excellent as Arnold, the broken-hearted drag performer, regenerates the role with a more relaxed demeanor." Jeffrey's also performed in Irving Berlin RAGTIME REVUE, THE IT GIRL, OKLAHOMA!, A CHORUS LINE & Andy Halliday's NOTHING BUT TRASH, portraying 3 different character roles. He can be seen from November 29th - December 4th, 2022 in D.B. Burrows' THE HOLI-POLY PLAYS in the short piece CHAMPAGNE co-starring Sachi Parker at the Sargent Theatre in midtown Manhattan.
Jeffrey produced, wrote and performed in a one-man multi-character play (also called ALOHA OY!) and recently produced, wrote and starred (in drag no less!) in TOMORROW WE LOVE, a gender-bending comedic homage to the classic romantic films of the mid-20th century, at Theater for the New City.
He founded PROUD IMAGE THEATRE COMPANY in 2019 to highlight and showcase works primarily from the LGBTQIA+ community that demonstrate tolerance and promote visibility through artistic expression.
