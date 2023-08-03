ALL THAT JAZZ Comes to 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents up and coming theatre performers in “All That Jazz” on Tuesday August 29th at 7pm. With songs from Ella Fitzgerald to Frank Sinatra this group of performers are thrilled to bring you back to the timeless era of Jazz music. “All That Jazz” will have the audience feeling like they just stepped into a smokey, sultry old jazz club. Along with the artists performing, there will be two Emcees hosting and guiding this night of laughter, love, and remembrance.

The show will be produced and directed by Katie Lemmen, along with co-producer Maeve Barth-Dwyer. This will be Katie’s sixth performance at 54 Below but first time as a producer/director. You may know her from her impressions on TikTok as the iconic character, Britney S Pierce from the Fox hit TV show “Glee”. 54 Below credits include: 54 Below sings Taylor Swift's “Midnights” and 54 Below sings the Glee Version. Maeve Barth-Dwyer will be making her 54 Below performance/producer debut. She has most recently performed in From Stage to Screen’s Long Island production of “RENT” directed by Broadway favorite, Adam Pascal and is getting her degree in Mortuary Science from Nassau Community College.

Katie and Maeve will be joined by Gabriella Joy most recently seen in her solo 54 Below concert titled, “A Collection of Firsts” past credits include: The Color Purple (Bway National Tour) and dozens of 54 Below appearances. Other performers include: Stephen Carella (Emcee, Suffolk County Community College: Acting BA), Anna Moceri (Emcee, Montclair State University: BFA), Eli Hamilton (Marymount Manhattan: BFA), Sam Everett (Long Island Director & Performer), Zach Faust (playwright and performer, KC Fringe Festival), Eric J. Hughes (former company member at Theatre Three, LI based performer), Alaina Manzo (CCNY: BFA ), Danielle Pafundi (Theatre Three LI company member, The Argyle “Seussical”), Lexi Pappas (NYU: BFA) and Dan Pavacic (The Actors Studio Drama School, Pace University: MFA).

The band will be led by Music Director, Austin Pogrob (austinpogrobphoto.com) on the piano, Skyler Fortgang on drums (Papermill Playhouse: “RENT”, Broadway: “Paradise Square”, “A Strange Loop'') and Sean Murphy on bass (Instagram: @bassmurphy).

NYC & Long Island Theatre Performers in “All That Jazz” play 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, August 29th at 7pm. Cover charges are $65-$75 ($73-$84 with fees.) Premiums are $110 ($122.50 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

