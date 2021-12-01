ALADDIN'S Major Attaway to Bring His Magical Stylings to 54 Below in THE GENIE'S JUKEBOX

Broadway's Supper Club, will present Major Attaway (Aladdin) in Major Attaway: The Genie's Jukebox on January 31, 2022 at 9:45 pm.

Major Attaway, the longest-running Genie in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, is out of the lamp! The first to take over the role, Attaway is ready to explore a different, slightly evil version of the character we all know and love. Who are the Genie's would-be favorite vile villain cohorts? Come hear Major cover all the answers. And remember, he isn't bad - you just wished that way!

Major Attaway (Aladdin) in Major Attaway: The Genie's Jukebox plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 31, 2022 at 9:45 pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Major Attaway is a 20+ year veteran entertainer who began his career in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX area. In 2016 Attaway made his Broadway debut in Disney's Aladdin, playing and understudying the roles of Genie, Babkak, and the Sultan. In 2017 took over the Tony Award-winning Genie role for three years, with that becoming the longest running actor in the role. He also played Fatty Arbuckle in NY City Center Encores! production of Mack and Mabel in 2020. Attaway has lent his voice talent to numerous projects, including as the voice of NuCalm, One Piece, PokÃ©mon, Borderlands 3, The Pathfinder Series, Snack World, Bread Barbershop, Smite, Fairy Tail, Battleborn, and Dragon Ball Z Kai. On his Twitch Channel @IPlayedMajor he livestreams games which he voices in character, as well as, plays with and against fans! Attaway can also be seen in an upcoming HBO series as well as in the Netflix original series Orange is the New Black. He is currently touring with his Disney based cabaret show called The Genies Jukebox and biohacking his way to owning every day with NuCalm.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambiance is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.