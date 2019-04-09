AJ Lambert Heads to NYC and D.C. This Month!

Earlier this year AJ Lambert, granddaughter of Frank Sinatra and daughter of Nancy Sinatra, released her first full length solo album, Careful You. The album includes unique, poignant interpretations of songs by artists including Spoon and TV on the Radio, as well as some of her grandfather's deep cuts such as "Sleep Warm" and "I'll Be Seeing You." The album was recorded with a full band and produced by Daniel Schlett (The War on Drugs, Amen Dunes) and Boshra AlSaadi (TEEN, Janka Nabay).

Last year, she released Lonely Songs, a collaborative EP with Greg Ahee of Protomartyr, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of her grandfather's seminal album, Only the Lonely. AJ Lambert has worked as a film music supervisor and bassist in various bands (including Here We Go Magic and a reunion of seminal punk icons The Homosexuals). AJ also hosts "Third Generation" on Sirius XM's "Siriusly Sinatra" channel and regularly performs at private and charity events. Whether performing with a pianist, a full band or on record, AJ Lambert's style and interpretations of both standards and contemporary music alike are truly her own.

Upcoming shows include:

April 17 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 (AJ will perform with a full band featuring musicians from Careful You, such as drummer Parker Kindred -- who also plays with Joan As Policewoman -- and bassist Josh Werner -- who recently collaborated on a release with Bill Laswell)

April 18 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat (AJ will perform two intimate sets with a band including Greg Ahee of Protomartyr and John Boswell - the back-to-back shows will focus on the seminal Sinatra albums, In The Wee Small Hours and Only the Lonely, respectively)





