A Wedding Runs Off The Rails In Casey Dressler's THE WEDDING WARRIOR At The Duplex

New Yorkers seeking a post-lockdown laugh will get their fill at Casey Dressler's one-woman comedy "The Wedding Warrior," under the direction of Elena Maria Garcia.

This hyperkinetic romp down the aisle is based on Dressler's real-life experiences as a wedding coordinator in the Florida Keys. Dressler performs a dozen outrageous characters ranging from the overbearing mother of the bride, to an English ex-pat turned Keys clairvoyant and spiritual advisor. These performances mark a return for both Casey and "The Wedding Warrior" after the great pause of the last two years.

In The Wedding Warrior, Casey, a 30-something, single wedding coordinator battles the mayhem and mishaps that lead up to matrimony. Better off wed? That's just one of the questions Casey poses in this off-beat peek into the chaos that ensues before marital vows are taken. The solo show has enjoyed successful runs nationally and internationally, with performances at The Chicago Fringe (Audience Favorite Award), FringeNYC, 59E59 Theaters' East to Edinburgh Festival, and The Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Wedding Warrior to be performed Saturday, November 20 and Saturday, December 18. Purchase tickets at www.Purplepass.com/tww1120 and www.Purplepass.com/tww1218.