A WOMAN OF A CERTAIN A (R)AGE To Return To Caveat For One Night Only

The performance will take place on February 16, 2025.

By: Feb. 05, 2025
TITLE: WOMAN OF A CERTAIN RAGE: one woman show (75 minute runtime) will return to Caveat on February 16, 2025. 

You'll Laugh, You'll Cry, You'll dismantle the Patriarchy! A romp, a rant, a bloodletting, about living in a female body in the 21st century. A vivisection of the American medical system.

Your Doctor is in and he has been diagnosed with white male privilege. Ms. Valentine is filling your prescription for dismantling the patriarchy! A darkly comedic one woman show by Kate Valentine.





