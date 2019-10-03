A SKITCH IN TIME - A Tribute To The Founder Of The New York Pops: Returns To Don't Tell Mama

Singer Lynn Henderson will reprise her performance of A Skitch in Time: My Friendship with Maestro Skitch Henderson, on Nov. 2nd at Don't Tell Mama, at 4pm. A Skitch in Time tributes the New York Pops founder who built the Pops from an idea to a beloved international institution. Lynn Henderson and Skitch were not related - they shared a surname and admiration of the Great American Songbook. After bonding over music at a benefit in their Connecticut town,

Skitch assisted Lynn as she created a show about his friend, Cole Porter, for a local club with a cast ranging in age from five to eighty five. Later, Lynn and her musicians brought her cabaret shows to Hunt Hill Farm ­- the cooking school, store and gallery which were home to Skitch and his wife, Ruth. The show has played previously to several enthusiastic audiences at Don't Tell Mama, and as a benefit for Hunt Hill Farm in August 2018. Douglas J. Cohen is the Arranger and Music Director of A Skitch in Time, with Bob Sabin on Bass, joined by Special Guest, New York Pops Violinist and Skitch discovery, Sara Caswell.

The show is directed by Klea Blackhurst. For reservations, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/y2fjh8cg or call: 212.757.0788 ext. 6. There is a $20 cover charge and a two-drink minimum per person. Don't Tell Mama is an CASH ONLY ROOM, located at 343 W. 46th Street, NY 10036, between 8th and 9th Avenues.

Lynn Henderson is known for taste and style throughout several cabaret shows she's performed in New York City, as well as her two recordings of Great American Songbook music. In 2016, she brought 'T'Ain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do to Don't Tell Mama, including music from composers Charles Aznavour, Doug Cohen, The Gershwins, Jerry Herman, Amanda McBroom and Cole Porter among others.

After performing in many venues in the Eastern U.S. since her college years as a big band singer, Lynn debuted in cabaret in 2012 at the Metropolitan Room in Manhattan with Try to Remember, and followed that with I Travel Alone. She released her debut CD, Singer at Work (available on CD Baby) in 2012, followed by If We Only Have Love (available on iTunes) in 2014.

2018 Grammy Nominee Sara Caswell is recognized as one of today's foremost jazz violinists through her lyricism and technical facility. A "Rising Star" in the DownBeat Magazine Critics and Readers Polls every year since 2013, Sara has released two highly-acclaimed albums and is slated to release her third in early 2020. She has toured with Esperanza Spalding, Mark O'Connor, and David Krakauer, and has performed and/or recorded with such artists as Brad Mehldau, Regina Carter, Linda Oh, Fabian Almazan, Roseanna Vitro, and Gene Bertoncini. She is currently on faculty at the Berklee College of Music and Manhattan School of Music.

Pianist, Composer, Librettist and Arranger, Douglas J. Cohen, was the first recipient of the Noël Coward Prize, and has won the Fred Ebb Award for Musical Theatre Songwriting and the Richard Rogers Award for The Gig and No Way to Treat a Lady. He's the composer and co-lyricist of The Evolution of Mann - which had its New York premiere at The Cell Theatre in October 2018 - and Bridges, a Berkeley Playhouse world premiere. Cohen was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lyrics for Children's Letters to God... He received a Jonathan Larson Grant for his music to Barnstormer.

Mr. Sabin is a bassist, composer, and educator specializing in jazz and contemporary improvised music. He was awarded Second Place in the 2001 and 2003 International Society of Bassists' Jazz Competition, and has appeared with Chico O'Farrill, Billy Taylor, Diana Krall, and Ernie Watts. He is on the music faculty of Hunter College High School and CUNY, and a New York Pops Teaching Artist.

Renowned actress-singer, Klea Blackhurst, is a comedienne known for her award-winning tribute to Ethel Merman, Everything the Traffic Will Allow. She recently starred with Hayley Mills in the New York premiere of Party at New York's City Center. In 2016, she introduced the title role in the world premiere of Hazel at Drury Lane in Chicago. She starred in Goodspeed Opera's 50th anniversary production of Hello, Dolly! and the world premiere of the Marvin Hamlisch/Rupert Holmes musical, The Nutty Professor. Her New York and regional stage credits abound. In addition she has appeared on TV and radio as: Shelby Cross on "Onion News Network," "The Knick," "Sesame Street," and "Prairie Home Companion." Known for her Ethel Merman tribute, Everything The Traffic Will Allow, her other concert shows are Autumn in New York: Vernon Duke's Broadway and Dreaming of a Song: The Music of Hoagy Carmichael, in collaboration with Billy Stritch. She's appeared in legendary halls from London's Palladium to Carnegie Hall, The Royal Albert Hall to Jazz at Lincoln Center and with symphony orchestras from Atlanta to Philly. Klea is a charter member of the Jerry Herman Legacy Concerts and a distinguished Alumna of the University of Utah.





