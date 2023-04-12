A LOVE LETTER TO NY: MUSIC FROM ORDINARY DAYS Announced At The Green Room 42, May 28
The night will be filled with talented performances and a beautiful message dedicated to the people of New York.
New Jersey natives venture to NYC for a one-night performance entitled "A Love Letter to NY: Music from Ordinary Days".
Featuring Aidan Panno, Ashley Wettlin, Jillian Bopp, and Nick Koval. The night will be filled with talented performances and a beautiful message dedicated to the people of New York.
The performance will be May 28th at 7 pm at The Green Room 42, a legendary venue for entertainment in NYC. The ticket link is below and there will also be a livestream available for purchase. Enjoy a night out and get your tickets while they're still available!
