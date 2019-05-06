A Decade of Soul to Bring Soul & Motown Tribute to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents A Decade of Soul. A classic Soul & Motown Tribute Revue on Wednesday May 15th. A Decade of Soul takes you back in time down memory lane to the decade of 1964 to 1973, performing classic platinum hits from not only the Motown label, but from every record label & genre of classic soul music. The show will have you singing along to each and every song as the band performs tunes by soul legends from Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Jackie Wilson, The Temptations, Al Green, Sam & Dave, Gladys Knight, The Jackson Five, Ike & Tina, Stevie Wonder to Wilson Pickett and many more.

This amazing nine piece band includes three time "Showtime at the Apollo" winner James "Petawane" Burris on lead vocals along with lead singer Bruce "Big Daddy" Wayne who has performed with Wilson Pickett's Midnight Movers band.

A Decade of Soul plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 15 at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT A DECADE OF SOUL

A Decade of Soul just finished up a four show a week, ten year run on Broadway at the recently closed down venue BB Kings Blues Cafe & grill in Times Square New York City. The shows band members include Augusta Georgia native Lady Jae Jones, who with the Decade of Soul band leads up a one of a kind Aretha Franklin tribute show called "The Atlantic Years". Lead male vocalist James Petawane Burris has won the Showtime at the Apollo contest on three different occasions and lead male vocalist Bruce "Big Daddy" Wayne has performed with just about everyone in the soul genre including a performance with Wilson Pickett's Midnight Movers Band.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





