A CABARET TO DIE FOR: AN IMMERSIVE MURDER MYSTERY is Coming to 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present A CABARET TO DIE FOR: AN IMMERSIVE MURDER MYSTERY on Sunday, August 10, 2025 at 9:30pm.

A Cabaret to Die For is an electrifying, immersive murder mystery cabaret where every number is a clue and every performer might just be the killer. Directed by a creative team of musical sleuths, the evening features iconic show tunes like “With One Look,” “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “Let Me Be Your Star,” and “Unworthy of Your Love,” all woven into a thrilling whodunit that unfolds in real time. Expect powerhouse vocals, unexpected twists, and a killer reveal that turns the whole night on its head. Whether you’re a musical theatre lover, a mystery buff, or just someone who enjoys drama with their drinks, this one-night-only event promises suspense, spectacle, and songs to die for.

Produced and written by Rhys Samuel Washington, with music direction by Sean Andrews, A Cabaret to Die For: An Immersive Murder Mystery will feature performances by Kaileigh Fiorello, Logan Geddes (Hope Deferred), Eleni Kutay (I Hate Hamlet at Rattlestick Theatre), Dory Lorenz (Singin’ in the Rain at the MUNY), Jane Margolis, Emily Rudolph, Delaney Stephens (Hope Deferred), Joseph Thor, Tristan Tierney, and Rhys Samuel Washington (Hope Deferred).