54 Sings Rihanna Comes to 54 Below Next Month

The performance is on February 9.

Jan. 13, 2023  

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Alyssa Wray, Carolina Rial, Carson Stewart & MORE in 54 Sings Rihanna on Febuary 8th at 9:30pm. "Shut Up and Drive" to 54 Below and celebrate the music of and icon that is badgalriri in 54 Sings Rihanna. From the timeless hits of "Disturbia" and"SOS" to some of her "newer" bops "Love on the Brain" and "This is What You Came For," you're in for quite a ride. Directed and produced by Kate Coffey and Jenna San Antonio, 54 Sings Rihanna will be the warm-up act for what will be a historic set on Super Bowl Sunday. Featuring emerging music artists and Broadway up n' comings alike, let's make 54 Below our own personal halftime show. See you there! Music direction by Brian Russell Carey.

"54 Sings Rihanna" features up-and-coming performers, members of recent Broadway casts and Rihanna stans alike, including Alyssa Wray ("American Idol"), Carolina Rial ("The Voice"), Claire Kwon (Broadway's Almost Famous), Carson Stewart (The Notebook), Molly Russo (54 Sings Glee), Emily Kay (54 Sings 2000s TV Tunes), and SO much more. The show is produced by Kate Coffey and Jenna San Antonio, with music direction by Brian Russell Carey.

54 Sings Rihanna plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Febuary 8th, 2023 . There is a $30 - $40 cover charge (10% of ticket price, plus $1.50 facility fee) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




