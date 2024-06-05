54 SINGS THE 'DO NOT SING' LIST: PRIDE EDITION Comes to 54 Below This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present 54 Sings The "Do Not Sing" List: PRIDE EDITION on June 29, 2024 at 9:30pm. Join New York City's rising artists at 54 Below as they celebrate Pride month with their take on Broadway music that we all know and love... maybe a little too much!

Directed and produced by Annie Brown, 54 Sings The "Do Not Sing" List: PRIDE EDITION is bound to be a night of pride and joy as we dive into some musical theater classics reimagined and share the power they hold to tell different stories in this new age. You won't want to miss this celebration of love and queer joy!

This evening of toe-tapping tunes features Off-Broadway's Rachel Ariana and Delaney Horton, Melvin Gray Jr, Keith Weiss, and countless more of New York's rising stars.

54 Sings The "Do Not Sing" List: PRIDE EDITION plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 29th, 2024. Cover charges are $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees.) Premiums are $89.50 (includes $9.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE "DO NOT SING" LIST

After two hit performances in August 2023 and March 2024, 54 Sings The "Do Not Sing" List is back to celebrate pride with songs you love, heard like never before! Featuring both established and rising stars in New York City's theatre scene, 54 Below's "Do Not Sing" Listseries celebrates the songs that have shaped all of our theatre journeys, with new and exciting twists. Originally conceptualized by Annie Brown, the "Do Not Sing" team, family, and series continues to grow in preparation for Volume 3: PRIDE EDITION!

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

