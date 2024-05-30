54 SINGS PREQUELS, SEQUELS AND THREEQUELS Comes to 54 Below in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present 54 Sings Prequels, Sequels and Threequels on Tuesday, June 18 at 9:30pm. From Wicked and Love Never Dies to Disney's Mary Poppins Returns, Disenchanted, Mamma Mia 2, and so much more, you'll have a blast returning to characters you know and love! Directed and produced by Julie Biancheri with music direction by Sean Allen Andrews.

Featuring:

Gabbi Mack (Six national tour)

Maggie Bera (Powerline Road, The Baker's Wife)

Flynn Jungbin Byun (Miss Saigon at WPAC)

Max Bartos (Sing Street, Breaking Border's Spring Awakening)

Jesse Lynn Harte (Legally Blonde national tour, The Perfect Game)

Troy Tripicchio (Friends! The Musical Parody, "And Just Like That!")

Jaclyn Wood (Little Women at Watershed Theatre, Marvelous Wonderettes at Williamson Country PAC)

Julie Biancheri (Thoroughly Modern Millie at Titusville Playhouse, Annie at Athens Theatre)

Ashley Lennick

Liberty Ashe (54 Sings AJR, The Music of Alan Menken)

Emma Krajicek

Melani Carrié (South Pacific, Allegiance Hawaii premiere)

Sondrine Lee Bontemps (Princess Jasmine at Disney Wish)

Jamiel T Burkhart (Hip Hop Cinderella)

Alyssa Jaffe (Fiddler on the Roof at Fireside Theatre)

Austin Sidito (The Music of Alan Menken)

Cole Russell (Newsies at The Rev, Music and the Mind)

Maggie Rose Keene (The Pin Up Girls)

54 Sings Prequels, Sequels and Threequels plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, June 18 at 9:30pm. There is $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) -$45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees) cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Premiums are available at $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). Tickets and information are available here. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

