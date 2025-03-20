54 SINGS LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA to be Presented in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will present 54 Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda on March 24th, 2025, at 9:30 PM. The performance will be presented by Noah Simau, Joshua Turchin, and their ensemble of performers.

Join in for 54 Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda as we sing through the beloved composer's extensive repertoire from stage to screen and beyond! Lin-Manuel Miranda has revolutionized theatre since the late 2000s. In this show, we will pay homage and tribute to this iconic composer from In The Heights to Hamilton, as well as his work with Disney, to some of his newest songs! Produced/Directed by Noah Simau. Music Direction by Joshua Turchin.

This star-studded lineup features CRISTINA VEE (Helluva Boss, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug), JACI MAITE CALDERON, GABRIELLA JOY RODRIGUEZ (The Color Purple National Tour, Five: The Parody Musical Off-Broadway), Emma Noelani, RJ Christian (Dungeons & Dragons: Twenty Sided Tavern), MOANA POYER, Nick T. Daly (MJ: The Musical), DEANE SOPHIA, TRÉ FRAZIER (MJ: The Musical, Hamilton), GABRIELA TORRES, NOAH SIMAU (Boxtown), VINNY SUPP, and Manny Houston (Illinoise, Freestyle Love Supreme, Forbidden Broadway). This show will be accompanied by a live band populated with musicians of the Hamilton roster such as DAVE D'ARANJO on Bass, Peter Douskalis on Guitar, and RYAN MCCAUSLAND on Drums all led by Joshua Turchin on Piano/Keyboard.

Comments