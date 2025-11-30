54 Below to host THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Holiday Special

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Off-Broadway cast of The Office! A Musical Parody will bring their “method cabaret” to life for one night only at 54 Below on Wednesday, December 17 at 9:30 p.m.

In this uniquely unhinged holiday special, each cast member has taken on a very serious research project: what would their Dunder Mifflin character sing at the Dunder Mifflin Scranton Branch Holiday Talent Show? The result? A wildly entertaining night of musical theatre mayhem, cabaret camp, and character-driven chaos.

Since 2018, The Office! A Musical Parody has been entertaining audiences on 50th between 8th and Broadway. Now, the cast is going off-campus for a very special field trip (but shhh—don’t tell David Wallace).