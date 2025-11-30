54 Below to host THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Holiday Special

The performance is one night only on December 17.
The Off-Broadway cast of The Office! A Musical Parody will bring their “method cabaret” to life for one night only at 54 Below on Wednesday, December 17 at 9:30 p.m.
In this uniquely unhinged holiday special, each cast member has taken on a very serious research project: what would their Dunder Mifflin character sing at the Dunder Mifflin Scranton Branch Holiday Talent Show? The result? A wildly entertaining night of musical theatre mayhem, cabaret camp, and character-driven chaos.
Since 2018, The Office! A Musical Parody has been entertaining audiences on 50th between 8th and Broadway. Now, the cast is going off-campus for a very special field trip (but shhh—don’t tell David Wallace).
The cast features Jenna Arkontaky, Emily Boggs, Joyelle Duer, Isabela Gaya, Dylan James, Nick Mason, Madelyn Matthews, Madelyn Mickelsen, Zane Murphy, Emma Puerta, Kathleen Rembish, Larie Rodriguez, Nick Rubano, Daniel Starnes, Rylee Vogel, and Annabelle Woodard.