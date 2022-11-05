54 Below to Present TIME FOR LOVE: CHRISTMAS WITH GLORIA REUBEN in December

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Gloria Reuben in "A TIME FOR LOVE. CHRISTMAS WITH GLORIA REUBEN" on Thursday December 1, 2022 at 9:30pm.

This very special, intimate evening will be a celebration of the holiday spirit! Gloria, an award-winning star of stage and screen will accompany herself at the piano while performing her favorite holiday songs and tunes from the Great American Songbook, all the while sharing personal stories from her life and career. It promises to be a beautiful and memorable evening.

A TIME FOR LOVE: CHRISTMAS WITH GLORIA REUBEN plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 1st, 2022 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com or www.GloriaReuben.com. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT GLORIA REUBEN

Gloria's acting credits in television, film, and theater include portraying Jeanie Boulet on the hit NBC series ER (a role that garnered her two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nomination) as well as many other TV series including Falling Skies, Marvel TV's Cloak & Dagger and Showtime's The First Lady.

Gloria portrayed Krista Gordon (the therapist to Rami Malek's Elliot Alderson) in the hit USA Network series Mr. Robot. As Rolling Stone wrote in their review of the Mr. Robot series finale: "...what makes the scene so powerful are the performances by Rami Malek and Gloria Reuben (who delivers a masterclass in how to convey so much information while making it feel emotionally resonant)."

Most recently, Gloria has joined the cast of CBS' The Equalizer alongside Queen Latifah and Lorraine Toussaint.

In film, Gloria portrayed Elizabeth Keckley alongside Daniel Day-Lewis & Sally Field in the Steven Spielberg film Lincoln and she most recently co-starred with Zac Efron in Universal Pictures' remake of Stephen King's Firestarter. Previously, she starred alongside Paul Rudd and Tina Fey in Paul Weitz's Admission, and opposite Samuel L. Jackson in Reasonable Doubt.

On stage, Gloria's portrayal of Condoleezza Rice in David Hare's play Stuff Happens at the Public Theater in NYC garnered her a Lucille Lortel award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play.

Gloria's career in music includes being a backup singer for Tina Turner in 2000, which led her to record her solo record Just For You. Gloria released two jazz albums Perchance To Dream and For All We Know on the iconic MCG Jazz label.

Post Hill Press published Gloria's non-fiction book titled My Brothers' Keeper. Two Brothers. Loved. And Lost, a deeply personal tribute to her two brothers who have passed, Denis and David.

