54 Below to Present RACHEL & KEVE: SIS! BOOM! BAH! in May

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Rachel and Keve-Sis! Boom! Bah! Rachel Handman (Funny Girl) and Keve Wilson (Company) return to 54 Below for their seventh engagement. They bring joy and optimism to their shows with tales of their lifelong friendship alongside music that always surprises the audience.

Joined by guitarist Hidayat Honari (A Beautiful Noise), bassist Marc Schmied, and drummer Mike Ramsey, they play 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday May 21 at 9:30pm Doors open at 9:00pm. There is a $35-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT RACHEL AND KEVE

From Hyde Park, New York, Rachel and Keve grew up dreaming of performing on Broadway. Spending every Saturday studying at Manhattan School of Music, they would skip music theory and practice Irish jigs and reels instead. Combined, they've performed everywhere from Bolivia to S. Korea to New Zealand, and during the pandemic, they were hired to play at The Javits Center every Sunday for vaccinations. Together they have played in the orchestra pits of 15 Broadway shows.

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here . 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below presents over 600 shows each year and has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem. It was founded in June 2012 by Richard Frankel, Tom Viertel, Steven Baruch and Marc Routh as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the supper club presents live shows at 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm nightly. For more information or to support 54 Below, please visit www.54Below.org.