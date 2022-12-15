Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
54 Below to Present New Monthly Series LOVE SONG SATURDAY NIGHT

If there is one night during the week when you want — need? — to hear love songs, well, it’s got to be a Saturday night.

Dec. 15, 2022  

54 BELOW is introducing Love Song Saturday Night, a new monthly concert series! This romantic evening will play Jan 14 at 9:30pm & Jan 28 at 7:00pm. The series will continue on Feb 11, Mar 11, Apr 11, Jun 3, & Aug 19 at 9:30pm. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/LoveSongSatNight.

If there is one night during the week when you want - need? - to hear love songs, well, it's got to be a Saturday night. And they've got the most romantic, the most glorious - and always the most famous - love songs in the world for you in Love Song Saturday Night. From Broadway, country, pop, R & B, and more, you will hear the songs that make your heart beat a little bit faster. And they will be performed by a richly talented cast of stars that sing not from the page, but from the soul.

Created by NYC impresario Scott Siegel exclusively for 54 Below, this monthly show that always emerges on a Saturday night, is the place to swoon, raise a glass, and maybe share a kiss. Nothing says romance like music, and nothing is more exquisite than love on a Saturday night!

Love Song Saturday Night! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 14 at 9:30pm and January 28 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $40-$50 ($45.50-$56.50 with fees), with premium seats for $85 ($95 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/LoveSongSatNight. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm for the 7:00pm performance and after 7:00pm for the 9:30pm performance are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award®-winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.


