54 Below to Present BANDSTAND: IN CONCERT This September

The year is 1945, the war is over, and 54 Below is ready to make some music in the hottest competition of the year: Bandstand.

54 Sings Bandstand will play 54 Below on Monday, September 18th at 9:30pm in a special night of music and fun as performers honor the 2017 Broadway musical Bandstand, featuring all of your favorites, such as "Love Will Come and Find Me Again," "Welcome Home," "Ain't We Proud," and so much more!

Bandstand explores mental health and how music and friendship can heal us from within. With music by Richard Oberacker, lyrics and book by Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor, Bandstand is a thrilling musical and the event is going to be celebrating it to the rafters.

Save the date, come "Right This Way" to 54 Below, and get ready for the Bandstand!

The concert will feature Sophia Rose Bellefeuille, Matias Bruno, Flynn Jungbin Byun, Anthony Cangiamila (2019 Metro Award nominee), Wesley Carpenter (NCL Six), Victoria Chen, Ashlyn Combs (NCL Kinky Boots), Michael Crowley, Melanie Fernandez, Jerrod Ganesh, Jared Goodwin (2022 Broadway Rising Star), Yoosep (Joseph) Im (Lincoln Center: In The Beginning), Kirsten Bleu Kaiser, Jacob Tyler Kent (All Shook Up), Alec Ludacka

Katryna Marttala, Aly Marie Mazzie, Rachael Opdenaker, Lexi Paolino (Carnegie Hall: The Way of the Rain), Vichi Russo, and Shayne Vasquez.

The concert is co-produced by Flynn Jungbin Byun & Aly Marie Mazzie, and music directed and accompanied by Jack Oliver Kotanen.

Bandstand is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.