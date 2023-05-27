54 Below to Host 54 SINGS CLASSIC ROCK Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Sings Classic Rock! You know these hits, but now, hear them like you never have before from New York's most exciting new talent. Sing along to “Sweet Child O' Mine” and rock out to “Barracuda” as we celebrate the anthems that define classic rock at 54 Below, from “Livin' On A Prayer” to “Somebody To Love!”

Featuring a full four-piece rock band and incredibly dynamic voices, this lineup is sure to blow your mind! You'll hear songs by all the greats, including Led Zeppelin, KISS, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Pat Benatar, Foreigner, Journey, Queen, Lita Ford, and MORE!

54 Sings Classic Rock plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 13 at 9:30PM. There is a cover charge ($25-$35 plus fees) and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Performers include Jaelyn Alexander, Kamryn Austin, Kali Clougherty, Johnny Doty, Sarah Grace Ford, Dean Tyler K (Alone, a new musical), Katriana Koppe, Madeline Kunkowski (Dogman: The Musical national tour), Eric May Liu, Christian Musto (Pip's Island off-Broadway), Dante Pereto, Spencer Petro, Lauren Robinson, Chandler Sinks, and Hayley VerValin.

The band includes Hera Andre-Bergmann on Guitar, Zachary Scott Prall on Drums, Maryn Czaj on Bass, and Dean Tyler K on Piano/Synth.

Produced by Dean Tyler K with Lines in the Sky Productions.

Lines in the Sky is a theatrical production founded by Dean Tyler K to uplift writers of original theatre in NYC. Dean, as a writer and performer himself, believes that using theatre to tell new stories promotes societal growth and nurtures the heart of what theatre is all about.

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at Click Here