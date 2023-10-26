54 Below Kicks Off New Year's Eve With Cabaret Icon Lorna Luft

54 BELOW will ring in the new year with Lorna Luft on December 31 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/LornaLuftNYE.

Celebrate New Year's Eve in NYC with the one and only Lorna Luft! On the most festive night of the year, step behind the curtain and hear Lorna's adventures of growing up in the glamourous Golden Age of entertainment. She will share personal tales from Old Hollywood to Broadway, and serenade you with stylish melodies and dazzling musical arrangements.

Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna made her performing debut on “The Judy Garland Show.” Since then, she has had dozens of starring and guest-starring roles on film and television, ranging from Grease 2 and Where the Boys Are ‘84 to the series “Murder She Wrote” and “Sean Saves the World.”

For the past several years, Lorna has been starring in American and British productions of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Her other theatrical credits include her Broadway debut in Promises, Promises; Off-Broadway's Snoopy and Extremities; the national tour of They're Playing Our Song; a British tour of Pack of Lies; and Gypsy, Grease, Guys and Dolls, Mame, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, among many others.

Lorna is also a gifted concert and cabaret artist, performing in the world's most prestigious venues, including The Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, The London Palladium, and L'Olympia in Paris.

Get ready to experience wonder, laughter, and song in their most cherished fashion…together. Bid farewell to 2023 with all of this and more in an evening you'll never forget!

Lorna Luft: New Years Eve in NYC plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 31 at 7pm. Cover charges are $50-$60 ($56.50-$67.50 with fees). Premiums are $100 ($111.50 with fees). $45 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/LornaLuftNYE. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.