54 Below Kicks Off New Year's Eve With Cabaret Icon Lorna Luft

The performance is on December 31 at 7pm.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Review: NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE at Teatro SEA @ The Clemente is a thrill! Photo 1 NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE Earns Its Name
Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Photo 2 Kurt Weill Focus Of First Night Of Cabaret Convention
Review: David Dean Bottrell's DEAR MR. BOTTRELL, I CANNOT POSSIBLY ACCEPT THIS A Love Lett Photo 3 Bottrell Brings Brilliance To The Boards
Review: HERE COME THE DREAMERS As MAUDE MAGGART Comes Back To Sing at Birdland Photo 4 Maude Maggart Makes DREAMY Return To Birdland

54 Below Kicks Off New Year's Eve With Cabaret Icon Lorna Luft

54 BELOW will ring in the new year with Lorna Luft on December 31 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/LornaLuftNYE.

Celebrate New Year's Eve in NYC with the one and only Lorna Luft! On the most festive night of the year, step behind the curtain and hear Lorna's adventures of growing up in the glamourous Golden Age of entertainment. She will share personal tales from Old Hollywood to Broadway, and serenade you with stylish melodies and dazzling musical arrangements.

Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna made her performing debut on “The Judy Garland Show.” Since then, she has had dozens of starring and guest-starring roles on film and television, ranging from Grease 2 and Where the Boys Are ‘84 to the series “Murder She Wrote” and “Sean Saves the World.”

For the past several years, Lorna has been starring in American and British productions of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Her other theatrical credits include her Broadway debut in Promises, Promises; Off-Broadway's Snoopy and Extremities; the national tour of They're Playing Our Song; a British tour of Pack of Lies; and Gypsy, Grease, Guys and Dolls, Mame, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, among many others.

Lorna is also a gifted concert and cabaret artist, performing in the world's most prestigious venues, including The Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, The London Palladium, and L'Olympia in Paris.

Get ready to experience wonder, laughter, and song in their most cherished fashion…together. Bid farewell to 2023 with all of this and more in an evening you'll never forget!

Lorna Luft: New Years Eve in NYC plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 31 at 7pm. Cover charges are $50-$60 ($56.50-$67.50 with fees). Premiums are $100 ($111.50 with fees). $45 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/LornaLuftNYE. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
James Beaman Has LIVED Through It All Photo
James Beaman Has LIVED Through It All

James Beaman has come out of retirement but he has also come out as a cabaret artist working under his own name and persona in an extremely personal nightclub act.

2
Photos: Performers Theatre Workshop Hosts NYC Broadway Showcase 2023 At 54 Below Photo
Photos: Performers Theatre Workshop Hosts NYC Broadway Showcase 2023 At 54 Below

Excitement, talent, and a whole lot of passion filled the stage at Performers Theatre Workshop's (PTW) NYC Winter Showcase 2023, and we've got the photos to prove it! Held at 54 Below, performers came together to share their love for the arts!

3
SIS & More to Star in HAUS OF HAUNTS at The Green Room 42 Photo
SIS & More to Star in HAUS OF HAUNTS at The Green Room 42

Join in at THE GREEN ROOM 42 for a special night of entertainment with 'Haus of Haunts.' This event is dedicated to supporting the Black and Brown Trans community. Don't miss this spooky and impactful performance.

4
AM YISRAEL CHAI: a Benefit For The Israeli Charity NATAL To Be Held At Dont Tell Mama Photo
AM YISRAEL CHAI: a Benefit For The Israeli Charity NATAL To Be Held At Don't Tell Mama

Join in for the Am Yisrael Chai Benefit, a concert of songs written by Jewish composers, on November 9th at Don't Tell Mama. All proceeds will go to NATAL, an Israeli charity specializing in war and terror related trauma. Reserve your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
THE LION KING

Recommended For You