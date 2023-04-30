10 Videos To Make You Fall For SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42 Starring Zoë Van Tieghem

Zoë Van Tieghem's musical cabaret SPRING FLING will return to The Green Room 42 for one more romance before that summer heat sets in. After a successful tryout earlier this season, Ms. Van Tieghem will caress the ears and the soul with a sultry evening of romantic songs that she and Musical Director Matt Baker have curated on the topic of love, lust, and all the things that come with all the flings. Their evening is a veritable playlist of cabaret standards and jazz favorites, with some poetic musings from Zoë serving as the framework upon which to hang their musical stylings.

Spring Fling will playFriday, May 26th at 7 pm and reservations can be accessed on The Green Room 42 website HERE.

As we count the days til the encore engagement, Broadway World Cabaret has been enjoying a YouTube crawl of some of our favorite Zoë Van Tieghem moments. Enjoy our video roundup below and visit the Zoë Van Tieghem website HERE.

1. Spring Fling Trailer

2. I'll Be Seeing You

3. The Letter

4. A House is Not a Home

5. Where Or When

6. Friday I'm In Love

7. Cry Me A River

8. Some Enchanted Evening

9. So In Love

10. I Fall In Love Too Easily