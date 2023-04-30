Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10 Videos To Make You Fall For SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42 Starring Zoë Van Tieghem

Zoë Van Tieghem and Matt Baker will encore their musical cabaret about love in the springtime.

Apr. 30, 2023  

10 Videos To Make You Fall For SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42 Starring Zoë Van Tieghem Zoë Van Tieghem's musical cabaret SPRING FLING will return to The Green Room 42 for one more romance before that summer heat sets in. After a successful tryout earlier this season, Ms. Van Tieghem will caress the ears and the soul with a sultry evening of romantic songs that she and Musical Director Matt Baker have curated on the topic of love, lust, and all the things that come with all the flings. Their evening is a veritable playlist of cabaret standards and jazz favorites, with some poetic musings from Zoë serving as the framework upon which to hang their musical stylings.

Spring Fling will playFriday, May 26th at 7 pm and reservations can be accessed on The Green Room 42 website HERE.

As we count the days til the encore engagement, Broadway World Cabaret has been enjoying a YouTube crawl of some of our favorite Zoë Van Tieghem moments. Enjoy our video roundup below and visit the Zoë Van Tieghem website HERE.

1. Spring Fling Trailer

2. I'll Be Seeing You

3. The Letter

4. A House is Not a Home

5. Where Or When

6. Friday I'm In Love

7. Cry Me A River

8. Some Enchanted Evening

9. So In Love

10. I Fall In Love Too Easily



It's a brand new show for Carole J. Bufford and when we say brand new, we mean brand new.
Yazbeck & Della Pennas DEAD OUTLAW, LANGSTON IN HARLEM, and More to Play 54 Below in M Photo
Yazbeck & Della Penna's DEAD OUTLAW, LANGSTON IN HARLEM, and More to Play 54 Below in May
Next month, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve and expand the art of the cabaret, honor the music of Broadway, and provide an unparalleled experience to diverse communities.
Emmet Cohen Trio, Gil Evans Project, and More to Play Birdland Next Month Photo
Emmet Cohen Trio, Gil Evans Project, and More to Play Birdland Next Month
Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced jazz programming running May 2 through May 14.
BUILDING A BRIDGE CABARET to Be Held at Open Jar Studios in May Photo
BUILDING A BRIDGE CABARET to Be Held at Open Jar Studios in May
Featuring an incredibly talented lineup of performers hailing from all corners of the globe, including Mexico, Taiwan, Japan, Canada, France, Brazil, Venezuela, and beyond, 'Building a Bridge Cabaret' is a celebration of cultural diversity and the unifying power of the arts as performers come together to share their unique perspectives and experiences. New York, NY - On May 8th at 8pm, Open Jar Studios 11A, will come alive with the sights and sounds of 'Building a Bridge Cabaret'.

April 30, 2023

After a successful tryout earlier this season, Zoë Van Tieghem returns for more music making with Matt Baker.
Review: Carole J. Bufford Is Expertly SETTING NEW STANDARDS at Chelsea Table + StageReview: Carole J. Bufford Is Expertly SETTING NEW STANDARDS at Chelsea Table + Stage
April 29, 2023

It's a brand new show for Carole J. Bufford and when we say brand new, we mean brand new.
ALEXIS MICHELLE Will Make Joe's Pub DebutALEXIS MICHELLE Will Make Joe's Pub Debut
April 29, 2023

Joe’s Pub will present Alexis Michelle, one of the recently announced competitors on Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars on June 27 and 28 at 9:30 PM.
Meg Flather's Award Winning HOLD ON TIGHT Will Play Don't Tell Mama May 14thMeg Flather's Award Winning HOLD ON TIGHT Will Play Don't Tell Mama May 14th
April 28, 2023

Award winner Meg Flather brings her most personal tale yet to Don't Tell Mama on May 14th.
Review: Karen Akers Demonstrates Star And Staying Power With ABOUT TIME at BirdlandReview: Karen Akers Demonstrates Star And Staying Power With ABOUT TIME at Birdland
April 27, 2023

Karen Akers brought her consummate artistry, marvelous colleagues, and all the stuff of legend to her latest Birdland offering.
