10 Videos To Get Us Worked Up For WOMEN OF AN ERA Starring Hannah Jane At Chelsea Table + Stage

Cabaret darling Hannah Jane is all grown up and talking about the WOMEN.

Cabaret and concert proficient Hannah Jane makes her long-awaited return to the nightclub stage with WOMEN OF AN ERA on May 23rd at 7 pm at Chelsea Table And Stage. With this new show Hannah Jane examines and explores strong and influential women from the silver screen era, in music and personal reflection.

As we patiently await the return of this Broadway World Cabaret favorite, our team has been having fun on YouTube gathering together some of our favorite Hannah Jane videos, to keep everyone happy until this exciting new premiere.

Enjoy our video roundup below and make reservations for WOMEN OF AN ERA on the CT+S website HERE.

THIS is the Hannah Jane website.

1. Hit Me With A Hot Note

2. Johnny One Note

3. The Joint Is Really Jumpin'

4. Fancy

5. I've Got Rhythm

6. Lousy With Love

7. I Never Want To Go Home Again

8. The Secret Service

9. Elvis Medley

10. At The Cabaret Convention



