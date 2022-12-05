10 Videos To Get Us Dreaming About Mark William TECHNICOLOR DREAMS at The Green Room 42

Mark William will return to The Green Roon 42 this Saturday (December 10th) at 7 pm with a new show titled TECHNICOLOR DREAMS. The singing actor who favors the art of crooning has been praised by the Huffington Post and Chita Rivera, he has won two Broadway World Awards, and he has been laser-focused on a steady climb up the ladder of successs, both as an actor and a nightclub performer.

In anticipation of Mr. William's new show, Broadway World Cabaret has been scrolling through YouTube and getting lost in some of the videos that show why that climb of success has been so steady. Enjoy those videos below and make a reservation to Mark William TECHNICOLOR DREAMS on the Green Room 42 website HERE.

Mark William has a website HERE.

1. Put On Your Sunday Clothes

2. Singing For Fans During COVID-19

3. I Gotta Be Me/Golden Rainbow

4. Tony Awards Medley

5. Our Love Is Here To Stay/Witchcraft

6. Singing For Pride

7. My Heart Belongs To Daddy/Real Live Girl

8. On a Clear Day You Can See Forever

9. Tap Clip

10. Bewitched Medley