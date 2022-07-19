Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10 Videos That Make Us Bubble Over For Rosemary Loar in SPARKLE AND FIZZ at The Green Room 42

When her album Sparkle and Fizz was released, Rosemary Loar celebrated with a concert. Well, she's back.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 19, 2022  

10 Videos That Make Us Bubble Over For Rosemary Loar in SPARKLE AND FIZZ at The Green Room 42 Last spring, to celebrate the release of her new album of original songs SPARKLE AND FIZZ, Rosemary Loar threw herself a party, by way of a show. She will encore that show this Friday night at The Green Room 42 at 7 pm. The Broadway veteran is no stranger to the recording studio or to original compositions - this is her fourth album of her own songs. The album is described as "a night of music and stories and entertaining ad libs. Rosemary has been writing music for decades and this new CD offers insights into a wide variety of topics: love, saving trees, women's rights, Mother Earth."

While waiting for Friday to roll around, Broadway World Cabaret has been hard at work on YouTube, curating some of our favorite online videos of the singing actress and songwriter in action.

For information and reservations to Rosemary Loar SPARKLE AND FIZZ on July 22nd, visit the Green Room 42 website HERE.

1. One of a Kind

2. Wouldn't It Be Loverly

3. The Quando Swing

4. What a Little Moonlight Can Do

5. Prelude to a Kiss

6. I Got Love

7. Alpher & Litt's Hot

8. When Harry Met The Duke

9. With One Look

10. Winning the Hansen MAC Award



Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles and London), Lived In Crazy... (read more about this author)

Album Review: Debut Album reIMAGINE Deftly Introduces Ann Kittredge To The Recording Industry
July 19, 2022

After conquering the cabaret stage, it was time for Ann Kittredge to conquer the recording studio, and she did it in true Kittredge form.
10 Videos That Make Us Bubble Over For Rosemary Loar in SPARKLE AND FIZZ at The Green Room 42
July 19, 2022

Last spring, to celebrate the release of her new album of original songs SPARKLE AND FIZZ, Rosemary Loar threw herself a party, by way of a show. She will encore that show this Friday night.
10 Videos To Shine A Light On TOM KITT: REFLECTIONS, A SOLO CONCERT at 54 Below
July 18, 2022

Tom Kitt is bringing his one-man night of music and personal reflections to 54 Below for a return engagement, and Broadway World Cabaret is doing a YouTube video crawl in celebration.
Review: Russell Harvard Goes Next Level With His ASL Cabaret FROM THE GROUND UP at 54 Below
July 18, 2022

In his debut show at 54 Below, actor Russell Harvard combines American Sign Language, musical storytelling, and a variety of musical genres to tell his own personal tale.
10 Videos To Send Off DREW GASPARINI: ONE LAST TOAST (FOR NOW) at 54 Below
July 18, 2022

After years of filling the basement at 54 Below with fans, friends and fun times, composer Drew Gasparini has decided to call it a day, at least for the time being, and July 25th there is a party to send him off to Broadway with The Karate Kid.