10 Videos That Make Us Bubble Over For Rosemary Loar in SPARKLE AND FIZZ at The Green Room 42

Last spring, to celebrate the release of her new album of original songs SPARKLE AND FIZZ, Rosemary Loar threw herself a party, by way of a show. She will encore that show this Friday night at The Green Room 42 at 7 pm. The Broadway veteran is no stranger to the recording studio or to original compositions - this is her fourth album of her own songs. The album is described as "a night of music and stories and entertaining ad libs. Rosemary has been writing music for decades and this new CD offers insights into a wide variety of topics: love, saving trees, women's rights, Mother Earth."

While waiting for Friday to roll around, Broadway World Cabaret has been hard at work on YouTube, curating some of our favorite online videos of the singing actress and songwriter in action.

For information and reservations to Rosemary Loar SPARKLE AND FIZZ on July 22nd, visit the Green Room 42 website HERE.

1. One of a Kind

2. Wouldn't It Be Loverly

3. The Quando Swing

4. What a Little Moonlight Can Do

5. Prelude to a Kiss

6. I Got Love

7. Alpher & Litt's Hot

8. When Harry Met The Duke

9. With One Look

10. Winning the Hansen MAC Award