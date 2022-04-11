10 Videos That Get Us Counting the Days Until STEVE ROSS CELEBRATES SPRING on April 18th

The gentleman known as the Crown Prince of New York Cabaret, Steve Ross, will be back at Birdland, back behind the keys, and back in the spotlight - all places that the piano-playing aesthete belongs. The always-elegant Mr. Ross, known for his classic interpretations of works from The Great American Songbook will play STEVE ROSS CELEBRATES SPRING on April 18th, giving his audiences a look at the season, the city and the Sondheim classics everyone loves to hear, as well as other legendary composers like Cy Coleman and Frank Loesser. Mr. Ross, who has spent his life in cabaret working with the likes of Julie Wilson and KT Sullivan, has always been a popular solo artist within the industry, assisting in the continuation of the art form into the Seventies and Eighties, a time when modern music was a more prevalent style of music in Manhattan. Today, Ross remains one of the lights of the cabaret community.

While awaiting the arrival of Mr. Ross at Birdland the Broadway World Cabaret team has gathered together some of his best YouTube videos for all to enjoy.

Information and reservations to Steve Ross Celebrates Spring can be found HERE.

Visit the Steve Ross website HERE.

1. Old Friends

2. Alexander's Ragtime Band

3. Victor Herbert Piano Medley

4. So Long Baby

5. Cafe Sabarsky

6. Cole Porter

7. I Love a Piano

8. Cheek to Cheek

9. Why Did We Wait So Long

10. Charles Trenet Medley