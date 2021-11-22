10 Videos That Entice Us To See Ben Bogen in TEENAGE DREAM at The Green Room 42 on December 9th

Singing actor Ben Bogen has done the tours, he has done the Broadway, he has done the provinces, and he has done the internet. He has even done the clubs, but always in group shows and always surrounded by friends. On December 9th, the cast member of Broadway's FROZEN is dipping his toes into the solo show waters... well, actually, he is jumping in feet first. His debut solo nightclub act TEENAGE DREAM will be his look at his journey toward living in the light and being all the authentic sides of himself, complete with special guests, pop songs and a Green Room 42 filled with an enthusiastic audience. You see, the word is that TEENAGE DREAM is very nearly sold out - not bad for a debut solo show.

So everyone who hasn't got a ticket should reserve their seats, either before or after perusing these ten videos... but probably before.

