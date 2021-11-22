Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10 Videos That Entice Us To See Ben Bogen in TEENAGE DREAM at The Green Room 42 on December 9th

The Jersey Boys alum is ready to make his solo show debut, and so are we.

Nov. 22, 2021  

Singing actor Ben Bogen has done the tours, he has done the Broadway, he has done the provinces, and he has done the internet. He has even done the clubs, but always in group shows and always surrounded by friends. On December 9th, the cast member of Broadway's FROZEN is dipping his toes into the solo show waters... well, actually, he is jumping in feet first. His debut solo nightclub act TEENAGE DREAM will be his look at his journey toward living in the light and being all the authentic sides of himself, complete with special guests, pop songs and a Green Room 42 filled with an enthusiastic audience. You see, the word is that TEENAGE DREAM is very nearly sold out - not bad for a debut solo show.

So everyone who hasn't got a ticket should click HERE and reserve their seats, either before or after perusing these ten videos... but probably before.

Visit the main page of The Green Room 42 HERE and the Ben Bogen website HERE.

1. When She (He) Smiles

2. Frankie Valli

3. Just One Night

4. Croc Rock Mashup

5. Slow Burn

6. Money Medley

7. Shiksa Goddess

8. Wanting

9. The Last Five Years Selections

10. C'mon Everybody

