10 Videos In Honor Of Sue Matsuki BUT BEAUTIFUL: A TRIBUTE TO JULIE WILSON at 54 Below

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City WineryAward winning vocalist Sue Matsuki will return to 54 Below on May 19th at 9:30 pm with a very personal show, an intimate look back at the life and work of her dear friend Julie Wilson. The legendary cabaret artist wasn't just Sue's friend, she was her mentor, and Sue Matsuki was the first recipient of the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Julie Wilson Award. For the evening, Matsuki plans to share memories and music made famous by the beloved Wilson, and she will be joined in doing so by longtime Musical Director Gregory Toroian. As always, Matsuki is being guided by her preferred director Lina Koutrakos.

Enjoy this video roundup of Sue Matsuki's performances AND Julie Wilson's appearances, and make reservations to BUT BEAUTIFUL: A TRIBUTE TO Julie Wilson on the 54 Below website HERE.

1. Too Darn Hot

2. I'm a Bad Woman

3. All I Really Need Is You

4. The Ladies Who Lunch

5.

6. If He Were Straight and I Were Young

7. Love Don't Have To End This Way

8. Don't Ask A Lady

9. Embraceable Sue

10. I'm Still Here




Recommended For You