truTV Unveils New & Returning Series in 2019-20 Programming Slate

WarnerMedia's truTV is expanding on its roster of original comedies as the network today unveiled its 2019-20 programming slate ahead of next week's first-ever WarnerMedia Upfront event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The cable network, which since 2014 has established itself as the home to a portfolio of distinct, creator-driven comedic shows, announced greenlights of its first animated series, This Functional Family from comedian Jo Koy, as well as new series GAME CHANGERS (wt) from Clayton English and Noah Gardenswartz. Additionally, the network has ordered a third season of its Emmy-nominated and critically lauded series At Home with Amy Sedaris, as well as announced new seasons of Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks and The Carbonaro Effect, and additional episodes of Adam Ruins Everything, all launching later this year.

truTV's first-ever animated series, This Functional Family from comedian Jo Koy has been greenlit for a 10-episode first season slated to release next year. At the center of this multi-racial, multi-generational, multi-everything MODERN FAMILY is comedian Koy: a guy who just wants to be a good son, a better dad, a decent brother, and a solid ex-husband. Oh, and maybe get his career and dating life on track if his mother would just leave him the hell alone! Drawing upon real-life experiences and characters featured in Koy's popular stand-up tour, this half-hour animated scripted series asks: what if the most real family on television was also a pretty weird cartoon? Created by Koy and Kirk Rudell, This Functional Family is produced by Stun with Koy, Rudell, Jeremy Colfer, Mark Feldstein, Brad Roth and Joe Meloche serving as executive producers. Rudell is the series' showrunner.

Longtime friends and comedians Clayton English and Noah Gardenswartz are taking their two loves - sports and comedy - and combining them in GAME CHANGERS (wt), a fast-paced, half-hour studio show that features celebrity sketches, pro athlete drop-ins and comedic field investigations. Set on a stage in their hometown of Atlanta, truTV has greenlit 12 episodes of the series, which is produced by Above Average with English, Gardenswartz, Grant Jones, Marc Lieberman, Jason Ross and Elliott Kalan serving as executive producers. GAME CHANGERS (wt) is slated to be released in early 2020.

"With our longstanding franchises to more recent successes like Tacoma FD, we've curated an original portfolio at truTV that consistently delivers on telling distinct comedic stories from amazing talent that is resonating with fans and advertisers alike," said Chris Linn, president of truTV. "As we look ahead to the 2019-20 broadcast season and WarnerMedia's expansion into new platforms, we're excited about our unmatched potential for our wholly owned content that we're developing for young adult audiences."

In truTV's Emmy-nominated variety sketch series At Home with Amy Sedaris, creator and star Amy Sedaris has cooked up a delicious world that showcases her unique, distinctive brand of hospitality and homemaking. Each episode of the series touches on a specific theme, featuring imaginative characters, how-to demonstrations, special guests, and more. With 10 all-new season three episodes ordered, series writer and actor Cole Escola again reprises his breakout role as former pastry-chef and friend of the show Chassie Tucker. Produced by A24, the series is executive produced by Sedaris and Ravi Nandan, with its third season slated to launch in 2020.

With its host DJ/comedian Cipha Sounds, Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks is an inventive series that flips stand-up comedy on its head and introduces viewers to the next generation of great comedians. The series picks up later this year with a 12-episode second season that will introduce a new headliner in each episode and will again showcase a rotating cast of comedians who perform hilarious stand-up routines in which jokes are heightened through over-the-top visual recreations. Headline performers featured in upcoming episodes will include James Davis, Ronnie Jordan, Yamaneika Saunders, Chaunte Wayans, Gina Yashere, and more. Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks is produced by Rotten Science with executive producers Matthew Vaughan and Hugh Fink, along with Laff Mobb Entertainment's Bob Sumner and Arthur Spivak.

In Adam Ruins Everything, creator and host Adam Conover embarks on a comically inventive and relentlessly factual quest to reveal the hidden truths about everything we know and love. Tackling a broad range of topics including Doing Good, Murder, and even Adam himself, Conover delivers both fun facts and compelling information, encouraging viewers to see the world in a whole new way. truTV has ordered six additional season-three episodes of the series which will premiere this summer. ADAM RUINS EVERYTHING is produced by Big Breakfast, an Electus company, with Conover, Sam Reich, Jon Cohen, and Jon Wolf serving as executive producers.

The Carbonaro Effect is an original hidden camera magic series hosted by Michael Carbonaro - a magician by trade but a prankster at heart - who performs ingenious tricks on unsuspecting people. Since its debut on truTV in 2014, the half-hour comedic series has become a favorite for fans of all ages across four seasons. truTV has ordered a 16-episode fifth season of the series which will premiere later this year. THE CARBONARO EFFECT is produced by Fields Entertainment in association with Trickster Productions with Simon Fields and Michael Carbonaro serving as executive producers.

These new series and additional seasons join a robust slate of wholly owned original programming that includes: Tacoma FD, a scripted comedy from Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan (Super Troopers), which premiered this year and has become the #1 new cable comedy series among adults 18-34; Andrea Savage's I'm Sorry, which recently concluded its second season and continues to tell hilariously relatable stories from a strong female point of view; Paid Off with Michael Torpey, a comedic gameshow in which contestants compete to win money to pay off their student debt; and Impractical Jokers, the network's longest-running series and the #1 cable comedy of the year, which is currently in its eighth season on truTV and will release its first-ever feature film in theaters later this year.

With a diverse programming slate developed for young audiences, truTV has become a top-15 network among young adult audiences and delivers one of the youngest and most affluent audiences in all of television. The network also remains an industry-leader in its commitment to reduced commercial loads, with a meaningful expansion of limited-commercial formats across its total-day schedule.

About truTV

truTV is the home for original, creator-driven comedy series with a distinct point of view. With millions of engaged fans across linear, digital and social channels, the cable network features a growing roster of critically acclaimed and fan-favorite premium scripted, non-scripted and hybrid series, such as Adam Ruins Everything, At Home with Amy Sedaris, I'm Sorry, Impractical Jokers, Paid Off with Michael Torpey, Tacoma FD, The Carbonaro Effect, and more. As a division of WarnerMedia, truTV is also a partner in airing the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship each year.

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others.

Image courtesy of truTV official Facebook





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You