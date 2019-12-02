YouTube Premieres RETRO TECH, a New Learning Series Featuring Marques Brownlee

Based on Youtube creator Marques Brownlee's popular series Dope Tech, Retro Tech features Marques unboxing, reviewing, and recounting the greatest vintage tech-driven products that defined Pop culture and changed the world as we know it. In each episode, Marques will examine a different nostalgic product -- many of which he has never used -- exploring the history, impact on society, and creators who made the product come to life.

Retro Tech will dedicate one episode for each of the following vintage products: JVC GR-C1 Camcorder, 1984 Macintosh, Sega Genesis, The Walkman, The Polaroid Land Camera and Motorola DYNATAC.

Guests include actors, comedians, tech experts, Science educators and Youtube creators: Bill Nye, Karlie Kloss, Hannibal Buress, Roy Wood Jr., Casey Neistat, Justine Ezarak ("iJustine"), Jake Baldino ("Jake/Gameranx"), Suzanne Mariko Takahashi ("Atomic Mari"), Judner Aura ("UrAvgConsumer"), Andrew, Michael and Evan Gregory ("Gregory Brothers"), Sara Dietschy, Peter McKinnon, and Michael Fischer ("MrMobile").

Episodes will premiere weekly on Mondays starting December 2, 2019 on YouTube.com/Learning and Marques Brownlee 's Youtube channel. Youtube Premium subscribers will be able to binge at launch.

Watch Retro Tech episode one below!

The series is hosted by Youtube creator Marques Brownlee. Retro Tech is executive produced by Nick Budabin, Marty Moe and Chad Mumm for Vox Media Studios. Rachael Knudsen, Mark W. Olsen and Dana J. Olkkonen are co-executive producers for Vox Media Studios.





