YouTube Originals Debuts Season 3 of Hit Comedy LIZA ON DEMAND

YouTube Originals has launched the third and final season of the hit comedy series "Liza on Demand," starring Liza Koshy.

The premiere episode is now available to stream for free on Liza Koshy's YouTube Channel. Episodes will be available for free and released weekly every Wednesday, and YouTube Premium subscribers will soon have access to all episodes to binge.

"Liza on Demand" follows the comedic misadventures of Liza (Liza Koshy) and her roommates-slash-best-friends, Harlow (Kimiko Glenn, Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse, Orange Is the New Black) and Oliver (Travis Coles, David Makes Man), as they wade through the highs and lows of their 20s.

In seasons one and two, Liza attempts to make a career working in the gig economy, each week winding up in a different odd job - from DNA sequencing to garage organizing to professional funeral crying (yep, real thing!). Meanwhile, her roommates are dealing with their own burgeoning careers: Oliver in real estate and Harlow as a professional dog Instagrammer/influencer.

The third season offers even more adventures as the trio move into a new apartment on the west side, facing all-new challenges. From conspiracy theories to wellness cults and yet another pandemic, Liza and her friends will try to navigate the insanity that is modern-day life in Los Angeles. The upcoming season is more relevant than ever and stays true to the show themes and winning charm of the "Threeyoncé" and their often confusing but always entertaining journey of being young, single, and clinging to optimism for dear life.

The first episode of the season follows Liza and her roommates as they settle into their new apartment on the west side and find themselves wrapped up in unusual conspiracy theories. Liza avoids her past by questioning the existence of the year 2000, Harlow deals with her eco-messy boyfriend and Oliver discovers an old family secret.

"Liza on Demand" is produced by Above Average, a digital-first entertainment company founded in 2012 by Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video. Liza Koshy, Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont (Can't Hardly Wait, Josie & The Pussycats and Mary + Jane), and Courtney Carter serve as executive producers on the series, with Sam Childs serving as producer. In addition to executive producing, Koshy again returned as a director for the season's second episode.

