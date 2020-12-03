YouTube Greenlights New Series LIGHTSPEED

YouTube Originals today announced "Light Speed" in partnership with Seeker, the the No. 1 Science brand on mobile - a brand new six-part learning series following a group of students, engineers and the heroes of green tech and motorsport as they push the boundaries of what solar car racing can do at the World Solar Challenge. This new series will premiere globally on the Seeker Youtube Channel on December 7.

Every two years the World Solar Challenge draws the greatest young minds from around the world to the Australian outback. Youtube and Seeker will put viewers in the driver's seat to not only race fast cars - powered only by the energy of the sun - across one of the most unique and uninhabited landscapes on earth, but to also learn about the engineering and Science behind the cars themselves. Along the way, well-known Science communicator Derek Muller (Veritasium) will introduce us to the students, engineers, and heroes at the crossroads of green tech and motorsport as they push us closer to becoming a carbon-neutral society.

"For over 30 years, the World Solar Challenge has been the epitome of innovation in the field of green tech. We're thrilled to have had the opportunity to partner with Seeker and Derek Muller in bringing "Light Speed" to Youtube Originals. We can now follow the adventures of some of the world's brightest and most innovative minds as they traverse across the beautiful landscape of Australia, test the limits of technological advancement, and show us the possibilities of a greener, better future." said Nadine Zylstra, Global Head of Family Entertainment & Learning Originals at YouTube.

"Light Speed is a story of ingenuity that spotlights not only a triumph of technology, but of the human spirit. Our audience is forward-looking and eco-conscious, so the marriage of innovation and sustainability drew us to this project," said Caroline Smith, Chief Content Officer at Seeker. "As a brand that is committed to being part of a more sustainable future for generations to come, we're thrilled to partner with Youtube Originals to bring this heartwarming and inspirational story to our fans and to the STEM community."

Watch the official trailer here:

View More TV Stories Related Articles