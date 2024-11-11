YOUR MONSTER Movie Set Digital Release Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Your Monster, the recent horror comedy starring Melissa Barrera, will be available to rent or purchase on digital starting Tuesday, November 12. The movie tells the story of the soft-spoken actor Laura Franco (Barrera), who is dumped by her longtime boyfriend (Edmund Donovan) while recovering from surgery and retreats to her childhood home to recover.

With her future looking bleak, insult is added to injury when Laura discovers her ex is staging a musical that she helped him develop. But out of these gut-wrenching life changes emerges a monster (Tommy Dewey) with whom she finds a connection, encouraging Laura to follow her dreams, open her heart and fall in love with her inner rage.

The cast includes Tommy Dewey, Edmund Donovan, Kayla Foster, Meghann Fahy, Brandon Victor Dixon, Ike Ufomadu, and Lana Young. Your Monster also features music & lyrics by Daniel and Patrick Lazour, who penned the original Broadway-style musical numbers for the film. Take a look at the trailer below.

