YOU CAN TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT! Moves Into Development

After 14-years awaiting.

After 14-years awaiting, Producer and Screenwriter Randolph M. Hirsch's Award-Winning Masterpiece "YOU CAN TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT!" is now formally in development. Partnering with West Side Media Group Inc. and The Beverly Hills Film Fund LLC., Great Expectations International Films LLC is now accepting qualified film investors for equity revenue shares as they enter their fundraising stage for this brilliant film.

"Give them what they never knew they wanted." - Diana Vreeland

After the global pandemic put Hollywood on hold, a spectacular film feels like a needle in a haystack. "YOU CAN TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT!" explodes onto the scene with a beaming presence as a romantic drama with a touch of dark humor. The story of a single mother and daughter through the eyes of a nine-year-old girl will pull your heartstrings, open your mind, and leave you wanting more. With a hint of realness, the story's hero Mitch becomes addicted to pills during the global pandemic crisis.

Pre-production begins in November 2020.

With an outstanding ensemble cast of well-known supporting actors and actresses, the awe-inspiring talent will leave you as surprised as it will leave you feeling fulfilled. The national search for nine-year-old beauty Molly [daughter] has officially begun. A national casting call will formally follow in the coming weeks.

Now accepting qualified and serious film investors. Contact the producers for a confidential prospectus, executive summary, budget, projections, and the private placement offering memorandum.

Great Expectations International Films, LLC is accepting qualified equity revenue share investors. 1,000 unit shares available for sale. $6 million budget. Pre "pre" production is now underway. Production: early spring 2021. The company prefers a ten share minimum purchase.

Hollywood film-making history!

