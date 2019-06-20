YELLOWSTONE Season Two Premiere Hits Series Ratings Highs and Increases Double Digits from Series Debut

The season two premiere of Paramount Network's hit series Yellowstone reached record-high ratings for L+SD across several key demos (P25-54, M25-54, W25-54, P18-49 and M18-49) and showed tremendous gains from the series premiere in 2018. Across the night, Yellowstone earned a gross average audience of 3.9 million total viewers (includes Paramount Network premiere and encores, in addition to a CMT simulcast and TV Land encore). It ranks as the #1 most-watched original cable premiere this summer.

L+SD ratings for the Yellowstone season two premiere are included below, followed by the increase from the season one premiere:

· P25-54: 1.13 (+11%)

· M25-54: 1.28 (+20%)

· W25-54: .99 (+2%)

· P18-49: .79 (+19%)

· M18-49: .89 (+24%)

· W18-49: .68 (+12%)

For June 19, Yellowstone was the #1 most social cable drama, with 45,000 interactions. On Twitter, the series recorded 20,000 mentions, up +10% from the series premiere. New episodes air Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Paramount Network recently ordered a 10-episode third season of the series. Yellowstone stars world-renowned actor and Oscar(R)-winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Yellowstone is co-created by critically-acclaimed, Oscar(R)-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario), and John Linson.The impressive cast list for Yellowstone also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Hustonand Gil Birmingham. Neal McDonough joined the cast for season two.

Yellowstone headlines Paramount Network's scripted roster, which also includes the following upcoming projects: Paradise Lost (working title) starring Josh Hartnett; 68 Whiskey, from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment; and the new Darren Star series Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins.

The Paramount Network original drama is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers for Yellowstone are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser and Bob Yari.

Paramount Network is a premium entertainment destination that pushes the limits of story-telling with bold original scripted and non-scripted series. Inspired by over a century of cinema, Paramount Network is where today's brightest stars bring the experience of the big screen to every screen with stories that are immersive, inclusive, and deeply personal. A subsidiary of Viacom Inc., Paramount Network has a global reach of 237 million households across 118 countries. For up-to-the-minute and archival press information and photographs visit Paramount Network's press site at paramountnetwork.com/press and follow us on Twitter at@ParamountNetPR for the latest in breaking news updates, behind-the-scenes information and photos.

101 Studios is a global entertainment company dedicated to the acquisition, financing, development, production and distribution of high-caliber, creator-driven storytelling. Formed by veteran film and television executives David Glasser and David Hutkin in 2019, the studio empowers content creators through first-class collaboration and innovation. Inaugural releases include Alfonso Gomez-Rejon's The Current War, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon, and the second season of Taylor Sheridan's modern-day western series Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner.





